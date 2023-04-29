Home

PAK Vs NZ, 2nd ODI: Umpire Halts Play After Ground Dimensions Found Incorrect – Check Deets

The incident came to light in the second over of the match with umpire Aleem Dar pointing out the error at the Pindi Cricket Stadium.



Umpires (in red) check the ground dimensions during PAK vs NZ second ODI. (Image: Screengrab)

New Delhi: Pakistan cricket faced an unusual embarrassment during the second ODI against New Zealand after it was found that the dimensions of the 30-yard circle was not correct on Saturday at the Pindi Cricket stadium in Rawalpindi.

The incident was first noticed during the second over of the match after New Zealand were sent to bat first by Pakistan skipper Babar Azam. According to Pakistan media reports, umpire Aleem Dar noticed the error and took charge in making sure the measurements are correct from there on.

You won’t see this very often – a hold up in play after the umpires noticed that the 30 yard circle markers had been placed incorrectly #PAKvNZ #Cricket pic.twitter.com/NwwYsUwVBe — Saj Sadiq (@SajSadiqCricket) April 29, 2023

Earlier, Pakistan made three changes from the first ODI with 20-year-old pacer Ihsanullah making debut. Leg-spinner Usama Mir and batter Abdullah Shafique were also included in the playing XI with the trio replacing Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shadab Khan and Shan Masood.

Pakistan had won the first ODI by five wickets on Thursday. Meanwhile, New Zealand also made two changes in the second ODI with with Adam Milne and Blair Tickner making way for James Neesham and Henry Shipley.

Meanwhile, New Zealand posted 336/5 in 50 overs, thanks to a brilliant 129 from Daryl Mitchell and 98 from Tom Latham.











