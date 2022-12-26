By AFP

KARACHI: Babar Azam knocked a preventing hundred and the recalled Sarfaraz Ahmed hit a half-century to information Pakistan to a wholesome 317-5 on the opening day of the primary Take a look at towards New Zealand in Karachi on Monday.

The pair led Pakistan’s restoration from 110-4 throughout a 196-run fifth wicket stand, as the house workforce misplaced solely Sarfaraz within the final two periods. New Zealand spinners had taken three early wickets on a spin-assisting Nationwide Stadium pitch and one earlier than lunch however needed to wait till the closing moments when Ajaz Patel bought Sarfaraz caught within the slip for 86. At shut, Azam was unbeaten on 161 and Agha Salman three as the house workforce appeared to carry from final week’s 3-0 loss by the hands of England, their first-ever whitewash at house. Azam now has 1,170 runs in 9 Checks this yr — the very best run scorer in Checks in 2022. He additionally beat Mohammad Yousuf’s 2006 combination of two,435 in all three codecs, taking 2,584 runs throughout the board this yr. The Pakistan skipper swept spinner Michael Bracewell for a six in the direction of mid-wicket to succeed in his ninth Take a look at century. He has additionally hit 16 boundaries. Sarfaraz, taking part in his fiftieth Take a look at and first since January 2019, cracked 9 boundaries in his 256-minute knock however missed out on a century. “It is one thing I’m unhappy about, however then I look again and suppose, ‘what if I had fallen with out scoring?’,” he stated. Glad to return to the sphere after fearing he wouldn’t play for his nation once more, he confessed to needing some assist from his workforce. “After I went in and performed the primary three deliveries I had a really quick heartbeat, so through the lunch break my fellow gamers and Azam instructed me to loosen up, so I used to be calmer afterwards,” he stated. Expensive miss New Zealand will probably be ruing letting Azam off the hook when he was on simply 12 after Daryl Mitchell spilt a regulation catch at slip off Bracewell. The vacationers additionally didn’t run out Azam on 54 when Devon Conway missed the stumps, with the Pakistan skipper properly in need of his crease. “Babar made probably the most of his probability and batted very well,” stated Patel. “Clearly nobody desires to drop catches nevertheless it occurs generally, it is simply the character of the sport.” New Zealand’s spinners dominated the primary session, with Bracewell dismissing Shan Masood for 3 and Imam-ul-Haq for twenty-four, whereas Patel took the early wicket of Abdullah Shafique for seven. Within the penultimate over earlier than lunch, quick bowler Tim Southee dismissed Saud Shakeel for 22 to finish a profitable session for the vacationers, taking part in their first Take a look at collection in Pakistan since 2002. New Zealand’s determination to play with three spinners appeared justified, because the Nationwide Stadium pitch took flip proper from the beginning. Patel got here on to bowl in simply the fourth over of the innings. He turned his third ball throughout a forward-playing Shafique and had him stumped by wicketkeeper Tom Blundell. Bracewell then had Masood stumped in his second over earlier than Haq miscued a drive off him and was caught at mid-off. That is the primary time in Take a look at cricket historical past that the primary two dismissals in an innings have been each stumped. Pakistan introduced Sarfaraz, Mir Hamza and Haq to the aspect — with wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan dropped after taking part in 26 consecutive Checks.

