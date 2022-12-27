PAK vs NZ: Conway, Latham put Kiwis on target foil to Pakistan’s first innings rating

By AFP

KARACHI: New Zealand openers Devon Conway and Tom Latham blunted Pakistan bowlers to information their facet to a stable 165 with out loss at shut on the second day of the primary Take a look at in Karachi on Tuesday.

Conway grew to become the quickest New Zealand batter to finish 1,000 runs in his eleventh Take a look at when he reached 82 at shut and was ably supported by Latham who was unbeaten on 78. Earlier than Conway, John Reid had reached 1,000 profession runs in 12 Checks in 1985.

The vacationers at the moment are 273 runs behind Pakistan’s first innings whole of 438 which was spiced up by a superb maiden hundred from middle-order batter Agha Salman.

“I really feel proud as a result of it is nice to attain 100 to your nation,” stated the 29-year-old. “I can not describe the sensation in phrases and am joyful that I took duty after our skipper fell early.”

Salman anchored the innings after skipper Babar Azam fell within the first over of the day with out including to his in a single day rating of 161. Azam struck 16 boundaries and a six in his 365-minute knock, whereas Salman hit 17 boundaries throughout his 155-ball knock.

Conway, the South African-born left-hander who migrated to New Zealand to spice up his profession, was fortunate to outlive a caught-behind dismissal on 57 off-spinner Nauman Ali. Pakistan didn’t problem dwelling umpire Aleem Dar’s not-out choice however tv replays confirmed the batter had edged the ball.

Conway has to this point struck 12 boundaries whereas Latham has eight hits to the rope.

Earlier within the day, quick bowler Tim Southee compelled an edge off Azam’s bat to wicketkeeper Tom Blundell to kickstart New Zealand.

‘Footmarks on the pitch’

The spin-assisting Nationwide Stadium pitch was set to vary behaviour, Salman stated.

“The pitch is enjoying nicely however undoubtedly it is going to take extra spin as the sport progresses and batting on the fifth day will probably be robust,” stated Salman.

New Zealand spinner Ish Sodhi hoped it might be used to the Kiwis’ benefit. “After watching ten overs from Pakistan I assumed it is going to spin extra,” stated Sodhi. “Undoubtedly there are footmarks on the pitch and, hopefully, we will utilise that, however first we now have a job to do with the bat.”

Pakistan additionally misplaced Nauman (seven) and Mohammad Wasim (two) within the first session, which produced simply 60 runs. Salman added 54 runs for the seventh wicket earlier than New Zealand took two wickets within the area of three runs. Pacer Neil Wagner had Nauman caught off a short-pitched supply earlier than Wasim was caught behind off Sodhi. Salman then lower free, hitting two successive boundaries off Sodhi to finish three figures. His earlier better of 62 was in opposition to Sri Lanka at Galle in July.

Southee, who completed with 3-69, lastly ended the innings by trapping Salman leg earlier than, finishing 350 wickets in his 89th Take a look at. He’s the third New Zealand bowler behind Richard Hadlee (431 in 86 Checks) and Daniel Vettori (362 in 113) to take 350 or extra wickets in Checks.

Ajaz Patel, Michael Bracewell and Sodhi took two wickets apiece.

The 2-match Take a look at sequence is New Zealand’s first in Pakistan since 2002.

