PAK vs NZ Dream11 Pakistan vs New Zealand 4th T20I Captain, Vice-Captain T20I Match Pindi Cricket Stadium Rawalpindi 9.30 PM IST April 20 Thursday

PAK vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips Pakistan vs New Zealand 4th T20I: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s T20I Match at Pindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi, 9.30 PM IST April 20, Thursday

PAK vs NZ, Fantasy Tips Pakistan vs New Zealand 1st T20I: Home-side Pakistan are currently leading the series by 2-1 and will be looking to clinch the series today. On the other hand, visitors New Zealand will be looking to level the series and take it to the 5th and final T20I.

Mohammad Rizwan, Tom Latham, Babar Azam, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Shadab Khan, James Neesham, Imad Wasim, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Matt Henry.

Captain: Babar Azam, Vice-Captain: James Neesham.

PAK vs NZ Probable Playing XIs

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Shadab Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah.

New Zealand: Tom Latham (c & wk), Chad Bowes, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Rachin Ravindra, Adam Milne, Ish Sodhi, Matt Henry, Ben Lister.

Pakistan Squad: Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Nawaz, Shan Masood, Mohammad Haris, Zaman Khan, Ihsanullah.

New Zealand Squad: Tom Latham(w/c), Chad Bowes, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Rachin Ravindra, Adam Milne, Ish Sodhi, Matt Henry, Ben Lister, Cole McConchie, Dane Cleaver, Blair Tickner, Henry Shipley.











