PAK vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips Pakistan vs New Zealand 1st T20I at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore April 14 Friday

PAK vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips Pakistan vs New Zealand 1st T20I: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s T20I Match at Gaddafi Stadium, Karachi, 9.30 PM IST April 14, Friday

PAK vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction: All You Need To Know

PAK vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips Pakistan vs New Zealand 1st T20I: Pakistan will lock horns against New Zealand for the 1st T20I out of five which will be played at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore. Pakistan will hold an advantage as their regular captain Babar Azam and senior teammates like Mohammad Rizwan will be in action. On the other hand, New Zealand will surely miss Kane Williamson who got injured during the first match of the Indian Premier League's opener match against Chennai Super Kings.

PAK vs NZ Dream11 Team

Wicketkeepers: Mohammad Rizwan, Tom Latham

Batters: Babar Azam(c), Daryl Mitchell, Fakhar Zaman

All-rounders: James Neesham, Shadab Khan, Rachin Ravindra

Bowlers: Ish Sodhi, Shaheen Afridi(vc), Haris Rauf

PAK vs NZ Probable Playing XIs

Pakistan: Shan Masood, Babar Azam (C), Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Shah Afridi

New Zealand: Chad Bowes, Will Young, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Rachin Ravindra, Henry Shipley, Tom Latham (C), Ish Sodhi, Matt Henry, Adam Milne











