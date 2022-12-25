Pakistan will face New Zealand in a two-match Check collection, beginning on Monday in Karachi. The New Zealand squad, which reached Karachi on Thursday morning, is the third main group to tour Pakistan for a Check collection this yr after Australia and England. The Black Caps final performed a bilateral Check collection in Pakistan in Could 2002.

Which TV channel will broadcast PAK vs NZ 1st Check dwell?



The primary Check between Pakistan and New Zealand can be aired LIVE on the Star Sports activities Community.

The place can I watch PAK vs NZ 1st Check dwell on-line?



The primary Check between Pakistan and New Zealand can be streamed LIVE on Disney+Hotstar.

At what time will PAK vs NZ 1st Check start?



The primary Check between Pakistan and New Zealand will start at 10:30 AM IST.

At what time will the toss for PAK vs NZ 1st Check happen?



The toss for the primary Check between Pakistan and New Zealand will happen at 10:00 AM IST.

On which day will PAK vs NZ 1st Check begin?



The primary Check between Pakistan and New Zealand will begin on Monday, December 26.

The place will PAK vs NZ 1st Check be performed?



The primary Check between Pakistan and New Zealand can be held on the Nationwide Stadium in Karachi.