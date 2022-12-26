For the primary time in 145 years of males’s Take a look at cricket, the primary two dismissals of a Take a look at match had been stumpings through the first day of the primary Take a look at between Pakistan and New Zealand on the Nationwide Stadium in Karachi on Monday.

Kiwi wicketkeeper Tom Blundell stumped Pakistan opener Abdullah Shafique off Ajaz Patel and Shan Masood off Michael Bracewell within the fourth and seventh over, respectively, to register the distinctive feat. Pakistan misplaced its first two wickets for 19 after electing to bat earlier than Bracewell struck once more to take away Imam-ul-Haq and depart the host reeling at 48 for 3.

Whereas this was a primary in males’s cricket, the ladies’s recreation has already seen the primary two dismissals of a Take a look at match being stumpings, throughout a 1976 match between Australia Girls and West Indies Girls in Jamaica. After electing to bat, West Indies misplaced Jasmine Sammy, Gloria Gill and Louise Browne to the Australian duo of wicketkeeper Margaret Jennings and spinner Marie Cornish.

New Zealand is enjoying a Take a look at in Pakistan for the primary time since Could 2002. New Zealand’s tour to the nation comes after Australia and England visited Pakistan earlier within the yr.

Following its 0-1 defeat to Australia and 0-3 loss to England at dwelling in Checks, Pakistan introduced again wicketkeeper Sarfaraz Ahmed, instead of Mohammad Rizwan. Ahmed is enjoying his first Take a look at since January 2019 and in addition his first in Pakistan in what’s his fiftieth general Take a look at look.