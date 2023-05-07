Home

Sports

PAK vs NZ Live Streaming, 5th ODI: When And Where To Watch Pakistan vs New Zealand ODI Match Online And On Tv In India

Here are the details of when and where to watch the Pakistan vs New Zealand 5th ODI match online and on TV in India.

PAK vs NZ Live Streaming, 5th ODI: When And Where To Watch

Pakistan vs New Zealand 5th ODI Live Streaming: Pakistan will lock horns against New Zealand for the 5th ODI of the ongoing series which will be played at National Stadium, Karachi on May 07, Sunday. The hosts have already won the series by 4-0 and now will look to clean sweep against Tom Latham-led New Zealand.

Here are the details of when and where to watch the Pakistan vs New Zealand 5th ODI match online and on TV:

When will the Pakistan vs New Zealand 5th ODI match start?

The 5th ODI match between Pakistan and New Zealand will start on May 7, Sunday.

Where will Pakistan vs New Zealand 5th ODI match be played?

Pakistan vs New Zealand’s 5th ODI match will be hosted in National Stadium, Karachi.

What time will the Pakistan vs New Zealand 5th ODI match begin?

Pakistan vs New Zealand 5th ODI match will kickstart at 4 PM IST. The toss is scheduled to take place at 3.30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Pakistan vs New Zealand’s 5th ODI match?

Pakistan vs New Zealand 5th ODI match will be televised in India on Sony Sports Ten 5 and Ten 5 HD Channels.

How do I watch the live streaming of Pakistan vs New Zealand’s 5th ODI match?

Pakistan vs New Zealand’s 5th ODI match will be streamed online on the SonyLiv app and website.

Squads

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Shan Masood, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Haris, Agha Salman, Usama Mir, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Abdullah Shafique, Naseem Shah, Ihsanullah

New Zealand: Will Young, Tom Blundell(w), Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(c), Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Cole McConchie, Ish Sodhi, Matt Henry, Blair Tickner, Ben Lister, Adam Milne, Chad Bowes, Henry Nicholls, Henry Shipley, Rachin Ravindra











