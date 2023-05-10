Home

Pakistan Agree To Travel To India For 2023 ODI World Cup Amid Asia Cup Standoff: Report

India is the host of the 2023 ODI World Cup later in the year in October and November.



India vs Pakistan

New Delhi: Despite the standoff between the BCCI and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) regarding the Asia Cup 2023, the Men in Green have reportedly touring India for the upcoming ODI World Cup scheduled to take place in October-November.

Based on a Cricbuzz report, PCB has agreed to travel to India and play in the 50-over World Cup.

The report also state that defending champions England and New Zealand will play the tournament opener at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 5. The same venue is also likely to host the final on November 19.















