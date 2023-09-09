September 9, 2023

Pakistan Announce Unchanged Playing XI Against India In Colombo

The last time Pakistan faced India in Asia Cup 2023, the Men in Green didn’t get to bat due to rain.

Pakistan bowlers have restricted India to 266 in their Group A encounter in Asia Cup 2023. (Image: PCB/Twitter)

Colombo: Pakistan have named an unchanged playing XI against India from the last match in the Super Four stage of the ongoing Asia Cup 2023. The Men in Green have already secured a win against Bangladesh in the Super 4 stage and would like to continue their winning momentum on Sunday too. This is also the second time both India and Pakistan will be facing each other in the Asia Cup 2023.

In the previous match, the likes of Shaheen Shah Afridi and Naseem Shah dismantled the Indian top order. On Sunday, the Pakistan pace trio will be looking for a repeat. Babar will once again back his deadly pace trio to achieve a similar feat against their biggest rival.

“I am proud of my pacers. We dominate everyone. Big matches and tournaments are won by fast bowlers. I have my belief in them,” said Babar in the pre-match press conference. “The secret behind their success is that they stay united and have belief in themselves. If one does not have a good day, the other one steps up and covers up for it,” he added.

Pakistan are coming into this game after beating Bangladesh by seven wickets in Super 4. With clouds once again looming over Colombo, Babar said that the team is focused on what it can control.”We are focusing on things we can control. It rained four days. The way the sun is out, does not look like it will rain. But we will focus on utilising whatever time we get to the best of our abilities,” he said.

Paksitan (Playing XI) against India: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf.










