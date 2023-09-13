September 13, 2023

The Times of Bengal

Learning through Journalism

Pakistan Announces Playing XI Ahead Of Sri Lanka Clash In Colombo

3 min read
1 hour ago admin


  • Home
  • Sports
  • Asia Cup 2023, Super Four: Pakistan Announces Playing XI Ahead Of Sri Lanka Clash In Colombo

Ahead of the must-win encounter Pakistan team has announced their playing XI who will play against Sri Lanka at R. Premdasa Stadium in Colombo.

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live, Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live Updates, Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Score, Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Updates, Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live Blog, Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Latest Score, Asia Cup 2023, Asia Cup 2023 Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2023 PAK vs SL Live, Asia Cup 2023 PAK vs SL, Asia Cup 2023 Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live, Asia Cup 2023 News, Asia Cup 2023 Latest News, Asia Cup 2023 Updates, Asia Cup 2023 Latest Updates, Asia Cup 2023 Feeds, Asia Cup 2023 Latest Feeds, Asia Cup 2023 Matches, Asia Cup 2023 Fixture, Asia Cup 2023 Schedule, Rain, R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, Colombo Weather, Pakistan Playing XI against Sri Lanka, Pakistan Playing XI against Sri Lanka List, Pakistan Playing XI against Sri Lanka Latest List, Pakistan Announces Playing XI Against Sri Lanka Asia Cup Super 4, Pakistan Announces Playing XI Against Sri Lanka Asia Cup Super 4 List, Pakistan Announces Playing XI Against Sri Lanka Asia Cup Super 4 Latest List, Pakistan Announces Playing XI Against Sri Lanka Asia Cup Super 4 Naseem Shah Ruled Out, Pakistan Announces Playing XI Against Sri Lanka Asia Cup Super 4 Naseem Shah Injury, Pakistan Announces Playing XI Against Sri Lanka Asia Cup Super 4 Naseem Shah Out Of Asia Cup 2023, Cricket, Cricket News, Cricket Latest News, Cricket Updates, Cricket Latest Updates, Cricket Feeds, Cricket Latest Feeds, Cricket Stats, Cricket Latest Stats, Cricket Updated Stats, Cricket Records, Cricket Updated Records, Cricket Photos, Cricket Latest Photos,
Pakistan Announces Playing XI Ahead Of Sri Lanka Clash In Colombo

New Delhi: The Babar Azam-led Pakistan has announced their playing XI for their must-win clash against the defending champions Sri Lanka at the Asia Cup Super 4 game in R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on 14 September, Thursday.

Men in Green premium pacer Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf picked up niggles during Pakistan’s 228-run loss to India on Monday and are no certainty to recover in time for the side’s final match of the Super Four stage against Sri Lanka on Thursday, states ICC.

The Men in Green have made five changes. Mohammad Haris, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr. and Zaman Khan will take the places of Fakhar Zaman, Salman Ali Agha, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah.

Unfortunately for Pakistan, three of their players, Salman Ali Agha, Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf suffered injuries during the game against India. Pakistan had to call Zaman Khan and Shahnawaz Dahani as back-up.

Zaman reached Colombo earlier today and has joined the team. He will make his international debut in the 50-over format.

The magnitude of Pakistan’s loss to India saw Babar Azam’s side slip to third place on the current Super Four table, meaning a win is likely to be required in that match against Sri Lanka to book a place in this year’s final.

Dahani has played two ODIs for his country and a total of 11 T20I contests, while 22-year-old Zamar has featured just six times for Pakistan in the shortest format of the game and never seen any action in an international ODI.

Dasun Shanaka-led Sri Lanka and Babar Azam-led Pakistan will meet in a virtual semi-final at the Premadasa Stadium on 14 September. The winner of that match will take on India for the Asia Cup 2023 trophy on 17 September.

Pakistan XI vs Sri Lanka:

Mohammad Haris, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (C), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shaheen Afridi, Zaman Khan

Pakistan Squad: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Zaman Khan, Shahnawaz Dahani, Mohammad Nawaz, Saud Shakeel, Usama Mir, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Haris

Sri Lanka Squad: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis(w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka(c), Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana, Dushan Hemantha, Pramod Madushan, Binura Fernando, Kusal Perera










Source link

More Stories

2 min read

Sunil Chhetri to Lead Indian Football Team at Asian Games 2023

1 hour ago admin
2 min read

Shoaib Akhtar BOLD Comment Ahead of Pakistan-Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 do-or-Die Match

1 hour ago admin
3 min read

Food Delivery Giant Trolls Naveen-Ul-Haq Ahead of Virat Kohli Faceoff, Says Cant Wait To See Cheeku Make Mango Shake On Oct 11

2 hours ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may have missed

2 min read

Sunil Chhetri to Lead Indian Football Team at Asian Games 2023

1 hour ago admin
3 min read

Pakistan Announces Playing XI Ahead Of Sri Lanka Clash In Colombo

1 hour ago admin
2 min read

Shoaib Akhtar BOLD Comment Ahead of Pakistan-Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 do-or-Die Match

1 hour ago admin
3 min read

Food Delivery Giant Trolls Naveen-Ul-Haq Ahead of Virat Kohli Faceoff, Says Cant Wait To See Cheeku Make Mango Shake On Oct 11

2 hours ago admin

About us

We work like news aggregrator
Copyright © All rights reserved.

For all type of Problems Call 6291968677

Newsphere by AF themes.
Verified by MonsterInsights