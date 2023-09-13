Home

Asia Cup 2023, Super Four: Pakistan Announces Playing XI Ahead Of Sri Lanka Clash In Colombo

Ahead of the must-win encounter Pakistan team has announced their playing XI who will play against Sri Lanka at R. Premdasa Stadium in Colombo.

New Delhi: The Babar Azam-led Pakistan has announced their playing XI for their must-win clash against the defending champions Sri Lanka at the Asia Cup Super 4 game in R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on 14 September, Thursday.

Men in Green premium pacer Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf picked up niggles during Pakistan’s 228-run loss to India on Monday and are no certainty to recover in time for the side’s final match of the Super Four stage against Sri Lanka on Thursday, states ICC.

The Men in Green have made five changes. Mohammad Haris, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr. and Zaman Khan will take the places of Fakhar Zaman, Salman Ali Agha, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah.

Unfortunately for Pakistan, three of their players, Salman Ali Agha, Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf suffered injuries during the game against India. Pakistan had to call Zaman Khan and Shahnawaz Dahani as back-up.

Zaman reached Colombo earlier today and has joined the team. He will make his international debut in the 50-over format.

The magnitude of Pakistan’s loss to India saw Babar Azam’s side slip to third place on the current Super Four table, meaning a win is likely to be required in that match against Sri Lanka to book a place in this year’s final.

Dahani has played two ODIs for his country and a total of 11 T20I contests, while 22-year-old Zamar has featured just six times for Pakistan in the shortest format of the game and never seen any action in an international ODI.

Dasun Shanaka-led Sri Lanka and Babar Azam-led Pakistan will meet in a virtual semi-final at the Premadasa Stadium on 14 September. The winner of that match will take on India for the Asia Cup 2023 trophy on 17 September.

Pakistan XI vs Sri Lanka:

Mohammad Haris, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (C), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shaheen Afridi, Zaman Khan

Pakistan Squad: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Zaman Khan, Shahnawaz Dahani, Mohammad Nawaz, Saud Shakeel, Usama Mir, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Haris

Sri Lanka Squad: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis(w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka(c), Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana, Dushan Hemantha, Pramod Madushan, Binura Fernando, Kusal Perera















