Pakistan Battle To Keep away from Defeat In First Take a look at After Kane Williamson Double Ton | Cricket Information

Pakistan might want to bat-out the final day to keep away from defeat within the first Take a look at after New Zealand gained the higher hand Thursday via a masterly undefeated double-hundred by Kane Williamson in Karachi. Trailing by 174 runs after the primary innings, Pakistan completed the fourth day on a precarious 77-2, with Imam-ul-Haq on 45 and nightwatchman Nauman Ali 4. Pakistan have misplaced their final 4 Checks — together with a first-ever 3-0 whitewash by the hands of England — and at the moment are 97 runs behind with eight wickets intact.

The house workforce’s job of salvaging a draw should not ordinarily be onerous on a Nationwide Stadium pitch that has not to date taken sharp flip, however their propensity for middle-order collapses lately has given New Zealand the sniff of victory.

Opener Abdullah Shafique was the primary wicket to fall as he performed an injudicious lofted shot off spinner Michael Bracewell, and was caught at mid-on for 17.

Then Shan Masood was adjudged leg earlier than off Ish Sodhi for 10 earlier than Haq and Nauman noticed off the day.

Earlier, Williamson’s unbeaten double century enabled the guests to declare their first innings on 612-9 — a very good 174-run lead over Pakistan’s 438.

Williamson reached 200 with a single off spinner Abrar Ahmed, batting for ten hours and putting 21 boundaries and a six in an innings which noticed him overturn two leg-before selections on 13 and 116.

He additionally survived two stumpings off spinner Nauman on 15 and 21.

Resuming on 440-6, Williamson and Sodhi defied Pakistan’s bowling within the first session because the pair took the full to 595 earlier than their seventh wicket stand was damaged.

Sodhi was caught off Ahmed for 65 to higher his earlier finest, additionally towards Pakistan in Abu Dhabi in 2018.

Tim Southee and Neil Wagner fell with out scoring as New Zealand misplaced three wickets within the house of two runs, however last-man Ajaz Patel held his floor to assist Williamson attain the milestone.

Ahmed completed with 5-205 — his second five-wicket haul — whereas Nauman Ali took 3-185.

New Zealand are taking part in their first Take a look at sequence in Pakistan for 20 years.

