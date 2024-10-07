Pakistan board chairman Mohsin Naqvi ‘confident’ of India’s visit for Champions Trophy 2025

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi is confident that the Champions Trophy 2025 will be held in Pakistan and all teams, including India, will participate in the tournament.

The Champions Trophy is scheduled to start on February 19, with the final set for March 9, and Lahore, Karachi, and Rawalpindi earmarked as the venues. India haven't sent their team to Pakistan since July 2008 due to political tensions between the two countries.

However, Naqvi is confident India will make it to Pakistan next year and that the preparations are on schedule. He further stated that the stadiums would “definitely” be in a much better shape to host the ICC tournament.

“The Indian team should come. I don’t see them cancel or postpone coming here and we are confident we will host all the teams in the Champions Trophy in Pakistan,” he said in Lahore. “The stadiums will also be ready to host the matches on schedule and any remaining work would be completed after the tournament. In a way, you can say that we are going to have a brand new stadium.”

Naqvi was asked whether he would meet S Jaishankar, the Minister of External Affairs of India, who will be visiting Pakistan for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation’s (SCO) Council of Heads of Government (CHG) conclave on October 15-16, but he played it down. “He is coming but I don’t think the details of his meetings have been set.”

He was also asked about Babar Azam’s resignation from white-ball captaincy and his replacement to which the PCB chief said that he had told the selection committee to take their time and make a long-term decision. “I have told them to take a decision after careful consideration because the captain’s position is important.”