Sports

Pakistan board chairman Mohsin Naqvi ‘confident’ of India’s visit for Champions Trophy 2025

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email October 7, 2024
0 60 1 minute read
Pakistan board chairman Mohsin Naqvi 'confident' of India's visit for Champions Trophy 2025

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi is confident that the Champions Trophy 2025 will be held in Pakistan and all teams, including India, will participate in the tournament.

The Champions Trophy is scheduled to start on February 19, with the final set for March 9, and Lahore, Karachi, and Rawalpindi earmarked as the venues. India haven’t sent their team to Pakistan since July 2008 due to political tensions between the two countries.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

However, Naqvi is confident India will make it to Pakistan next year and that the preparations are on schedule. He further stated that the stadiums would “definitely” be in a much better shape to host the ICC tournament.

“The Indian team should come. I don’t see them cancel or postpone coming here and we are confident we will host all the teams in the Champions Trophy in Pakistan,” he said in Lahore. “The stadiums will also be ready to host the matches on schedule and any remaining work would be completed after the tournament. In a way, you can say that we are going to have a brand new stadium.”

Naqvi was asked whether he would meet S Jaishankar, the Minister of External Affairs of India, who will be visiting Pakistan for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation’s (SCO) Council of Heads of Government (CHG) conclave on October 15-16, but he played it down. “He is coming but I don’t think the details of his meetings have been set.”

He was also asked about Babar Azam’s resignation from white-ball captaincy and his replacement to which the PCB chief said that he had told the selection committee to take their time and make a long-term decision. “I have told them to take a decision after careful consideration because the captain’s position is important.”

Naqvi also said he had inquired from the selection committee – including the captain and head coach of the teams – whether it was the right time to introduce some fresh blood in the national sides. “They said they are okay with the current set-up of players so I told them ‘fine, it is your call’.”


Source link

Tags
Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email October 7, 2024
0 60 1 minute read
Photo of reporter

reporter

Related Articles

Irani Cup 2024/25, MUM vs ROI Match Report, October 01 - 05, 2024

Irani Cup 2024/25, MUM vs ROI Match Report, October 01 – 05, 2024

October 4, 2024
Ind vs Ban Test series - WTC - Rohit Sharma - We had to take a little bit of risk to get a result in Kanpur

Ind vs Ban Test series – WTC – Rohit Sharma – We had to take a little bit of risk to get a result in Kanpur

October 4, 2024
T20 World Cup 2024 - Harmanpreet Kaur set to end India's No. 3 roulette

T20 World Cup 2024 – Harmanpreet Kaur set to end India’s No. 3 roulette

October 3, 2024
Women's T20 World Cup 2024/25, IND-W vs NZ-W 4th Match, Group A Match Preview

Women’s T20 World Cup 2024/25, IND-W vs NZ-W 4th Match, Group A Match Preview

October 3, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close

Adblock Detected

Please allow our advertisement to let us grow