Pakistan Captain Babar Azam Gets Angry On Fan In Unseen Viral Video

Babar Azam is currently leading Pakistan in the ongoing Asia Cup 2023. He also scored a century in this continental showpiece.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam is in fine form in Asia Cup 2023. (Image: File Photo)

New Delhi: Babar Azam is one of the cool customers in the game but sometimes the coolest also reaches a saturation point before breaking out. In an unseen video, the Pakistan captain was caught getting angry after a fan continuously took selfies with him. However, it is still unclear where the video is from. In the 20-second video, a man was seen approaching Babar for a selfie.

Babar obliged initially but the man kept on clicking selfies, which irritated the star batter. The right-hander has a mixed bag in Asia Cup 2023. While he started with 151 against Nepal, in his next two innings, he got out cheaply,

First time ever i have seen this guy loosing his cool. #AsiaCup2023 pic.twitter.com/hE2emxmZqK — Nibraz Ramzan (@nibraz88cricket) September 10, 2023

With one win and one loss in the Super 4 stage of the Asia Cup 2023, Pakistan need to win against Sri Lanka on September 14 to set a final date against India on September 17. India, with two wins in two Super 4 games have already cemented their place in the summit clash.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Babar bagged the ICC Men’s Player of the Month for the third time, winning the award for August 2023. He beat teammate Shadab Khan and West Indies hard-hitter Nicholas Pooran to win the award for the third time.

“I am delighted to be named ICC Player of the Month for August 2023,” Babar said. “The past month has been extraordinary for my team and I as we have put some terrific performances. With the Asia Cup coming to Pakistan after such a long time, it was great to play in front of the passionate and cricket-loving crowds of Multan and Lahore.

“That I scored my second ODI score of 150-plus in front of my own people in Multan doubled the joy. I am looking forward to making the most of the form as we head into an exciting phase of cricket with the backend of the Asia Cup nearing and the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup around the corner.

