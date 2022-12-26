Skipper Babar Azam hit a superb century to steer Pakistan’s restoration to 224-4 at tea, after New Zealand’s spinners made early inroads on the opening day of the primary Take a look at in Karachi on Monday. Azam struck spinner Michael Bracewell for a six in direction of mid-wicket to finish his ninth Take a look at century, reviving Pakistan after they have been struggling on 115-4 at lunch. Having gained the toss and batted, Azam was unbeaten on 119, with the recalled Sarfaraz Ahmed alongside him on 43, as they added 114 for an unbroken fifth-wicket partnership.

Azam additionally hit 11 boundaries whereas Sarfaraz — taking part in his first Take a look at since January 2019 — had seven hits to the rope. New Zealand might be ruing letting Azam off the hook when he was on simply 12, after Daryl Mitchell spilled a regulation catch at slip off Bracewell.

The vacationers additionally did not run out Azam on 54 when Devon Conway missed the stumps with the Pakistan skipper effectively in need of his crease. New Zealand’s spinners dominated the primary session, with Bracewell dismissing Shan Masood for 3 and Imam-ul-Haq for twenty-four, whereas Patel took the early wicket of Abdullah Shafique for seven.

Within the penultimate over earlier than lunch, quick bowler Tim Southee dismissed Saud Shakeel for 22 to finish a profitable session for the vacationers, taking part in their first Take a look at sequence in Pakistan since 2002. New Zealand’s resolution to play with three spinners appeared justified, because the Nationwide Stadium pitch took flip proper from the beginning. Patel got here on to bowl in simply the fourth over of the innings.

He turned his third ball throughout a forward-playing Shafique, and had him stumped by wicketkeeper Tom Blundell. Bracewell then had Masood stumped in his second over earlier than Haq miscued a drive off him and was caught at mid-off.

That is the primary time in Take a look at cricket historical past that the primary two dismissals in an innings have been each stumped. Pakistan, who suffered their first-ever 3-0 residence whitewash to England final week, recalled Sarfaraz, Mir Hamza and Haq to the facet.

