T20 World Cup 2026: Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha FIRES first offence at Team India, says role models dont do THIS stuff…

Pakistan skipper Salman Ali Agha is pleased that focus is on off-field controversies ahead of T20 World Cup 2026 opener against Netherlands on Saturday.

Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha. (Source: X)

Salman Ali Agha clearly stated that we will not hesitate to drop any senior player like Babar Azam or Fakhar Zaman if they don’t fit in Pakistan’s best team combination. – That’s what you need from a captain if you want to win. pic.twitter.com/xMZLa4wGzp — Ahmad Haseeb (@iamAhmadhaseeb) February 6, 2026

Weather is not in our control: Salman Ali Agha

Babar Azam needs to ‘up’ his game: Salman Ali Agha

Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha is not ready to take a backward step heading into the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. Pakistan Government have already created an uproar with their diktat that the national team will not be stepping on the field for the Group A match against arch-rivals Team India in Colombo on February 15. Salman Ali Agha was asked about the ongoing tussle between India and Pakistan dating back to the Asia Cup 2025 last year. Pakistan will open the T20 World Cup 2026 with their Group A clash against the Netherlands at the Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) grounds on Saturday. Asked if Pakistan cricketers were hurt by Team India’s ‘no Handshake policy’ after the Pahalgam terrorist attack and ‘Operation Sindoor’, Salman Ali Agha said in the pre-match press conference, “We don’t really feel hurt or anything like that. But, yeah, for the game is not good. I can say that with my chest open. Like, for the game, these things obviously should not happen. And me, growing up as a kid, always have seen people doing what required for the game to be improved. “And I think by doing that, we, to some extent, we are role models. We don’t do that. Because if you do that, then kids are going to pick up this and tomorrow, like, they are going to do the same things. So, I think these things should not happen. If you consider us as role models, I think role models don’t do this stuff,” he added. The Pakistan captain added that he was not happy that off-field issues between India and Pakistan have dominated all the chatter in Asia Cup 2025 and now T20 World Cup 2026. “In the past two events, like this event has just started, more than cricket – even when we come to a press conference, more than cricket we are being asked about other things, which I think is not a good thing.“We have come here as a sportsperson and we come to talk about cricket and play cricket. So, it’s better things stay to that extent only. We as a team and as an individual, try not to let these things affect us, and don’t see or think about these things much, because it is better to avoid such things for yourself and for the better of your game,” the Pakistan skipper said.Pakistan will have to keep one eye on the weather in Colombo, where there is possibility of heavy rain in their Group A opener against the Netherlands on Saturday. Pakistan’s warm-up match against Ireland in Colombo earlier this week was washed out due to rain. “No, no, there is no pressure at all because whenever you come to an ICC tournament, you have to win almost all of your games. And when we came here, we thought that we will win all the games and give our best in all the games. In the same way, we will try to give our best in the games that we play,” Salman Ali Agha said when asked if team is under pressure with India match boycott and weather prediction in Colombo. “I think if we try to execute our plans and win all three games, then I think we will not need to worry about the run rate. And weather is such a thing that is not in your control. So, I think there is no point in thinking about it and fighting it because it is not in your control. And we as a team think that we should do what is controllable. What is controllable is that we play good cricket and win all three matches. And we are looking at that,” the Pakistan captain felt.The Pakistan skipper also made it clear that former captain Babar Azam needs to improve his batting in the T20 format of the game especially his strike-rate. “No, he has been working on his game. Because he knows he needs to up his game. Which is good. If the batter knows and he’s trying, that’s all you can do. And he’s a very, very key player for us in these conditions. He’s someone who will hold the world and give us stability. That’s his role is going to be. And he’s a key player for us. If he’s in form and scoring runs, Pakistan will mostly win games,” Salman said about Babar Azam.

