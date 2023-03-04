Home

Pakistan Cricket Board Announces Squads For Women’s League Matches – Get Full Details

Bismah Maroof and Nida Dar will lead Amazons and Super Women respectively. (Image: Twitter)

Rawalpindi: On a day when the whole world is watching history being created with the inaugural Women’s Premier League (WPL), neighbours Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced two squads for the Women’s League exhibition matches to be played in Rawalpindi later this month.

The three matches of the Women’s League will be played on March 8, 10 and 11 just before ths start of men’s Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches. The women’s games will start on 2 PM PST and will be followed by men’s ties at 7 PM PST.

The two teams have been named Amazons and Super Women to be captained by national team stars Bismah Maroof and Nida Dar respectively. The exhibition matches are billed to be a soft launch Pakistan Women’s League, tentatively to be launched in September.

Sri Lanka’s Chamari Athapaththu, Danni Wyatt of England, Jahanara Alam of Bangladesh, South Africa’s Laura Wolvaardt and Lea Tahuhu of New Zealand, all of whom didn’t attarct teams in WPL auction will be in action in Pakistan.

In all, 10 overseas players along with Pakistan’s 20 elite players, four U-19 players will be in action in three matches. A total of 36 players have been equally divided into two sides. Maroof said the matches will provide youngsters a perfect opportunity to learn.

“This is a great opportunity for our players to express their talent. The involvement of foreign players in the exhibition matches will provide a perfect opportunity to our players to learn from them,” said the Pakistan captain.

Women’s League Squads:

Amazons – Bismah Maroof (Captain), Aliya Riaz, Anam Amin, Areesha Noor, Eyman Fatima, Fatima Khan, Fatima Sana, Ghulam Fatima, Gull Feroza, Kainat Imtiaz, Laura Delany (Ireland), Lauren Winfield-Hill (England), Maia Bouchier (England), Nashra Sundhu, Sadaf Shamas, Tammy Beaumont (England), Tess Flintoff (Australia) and Umm-e-Hani

Super Women – Nida Dar (Captain) Aimen Anwar, Chamari Athapaththu (Sri Lanka), Danni Wyatt (England), Iram Javed, Jahanara Alam (Bangladesh), Laura Wolvaardt (South Africa), Lea Tahuhu (New Zealand), Muneeba Ali, Natalia Parvaiz, Omaima Sohail, Sadia Iqbal, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Sidra Amin, Sidra Nawaz, Syeda Aroob Shah, Syeda Masooma Zahra and Tuba Hassan

Women’s League Schedule

March 8: Amazons vs Super Women at Pindi Cricket Stadium (2 PM PST)

March 10: Amazons vs Super Women at Pindi Cricket Stadium (2 PM PST)

March 11: Amazons vs Super Women at Pindi Cricket Stadium (2 PM PST)











