Pakistan Cricket Board Unveils Official Jersey For ODI World Cup

Pakistan cricket team will open their World Cup 2023 campaign against Netherlands on October 6.

Pakistan Jersey for the ODI World Cup 2023 (Image Source: Twitter)

Pakistan’s jersey for the ODI World Cup has been revealed by the PCB. The jersey has been designed to give it a cool look. It has retained the traditional green colour, with dark and light green stripes printed on it. It has a PCB logo on the left and a Pakistan flag on the top. The right side of the jersey has the World Cup 2023 logo, with ICC World Cup 2023 India written.

Pakistan cricket team will open their World Cup campaign on October 6 against the Netherlands before taking on Sri Lanka on October 10. Both matches will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. The blockbuster clash with India will take place on October 14 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Pakistan will play their fourth game against Australia on October 20 at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore before facing Afghanistan and South Africa in Chennai on October 23 and 27 respectively. They will take on Bangladesh on October 31 in Kolkata, play New Zealand on November 4 in Bengaluru and face England on November 11 in Kolkata.

Ahead of the World Cup, Pakistan will take part in the Asia Cup, set to get underway on August 30. The team will open their campaign against Nepal before playing India on September 2 in Pallekele. Pakistan will go into the tournament on the back of a stunning 3-0 win over Afghanistan recently.

Pakistan squad: Babar Azam (c), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Haris, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Saud Shakeel, Tayyab Tahir (travelling reserve).















