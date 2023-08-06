Home

Pakistan Cricket Team Get Green Light To Participate In ICC World Cup 2023 In India

The announcement was made on Sunday by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Government of Pakistan.



Babar Azam will lead Pakistan in the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 in India. (Image: PCB)

New Delhi: The Foreign Ministry of Pakistan has confirmed the participation of the Pakistan Cricket Team for the 2023 ODI World Cup that is set to take place in India from October 5 to November 19. The announcement was made on Sunday in a press release on mofa.gov.pk website.

Pakistan’s participation in the ODI World Cup was in doubt after the Pakistan Cricket Board time and again threatened to boycott the tournament in India after BCCI’s denial to send its players for to the neighbouring country for the Asia Cup citing security reasons.

The Asia Cup, which starts on August 30, is eventually being played in Pakistan and Sri Lanka with India playing all their matches in the Island nation. Meanwhile, Pakistan’s foreign ministry in its statement wrote that sports and politics should not be mixed.

“Pakistan has consistently maintained that sports should not be mixed with politics. It has, therefore, decided to send its Cricket Team to India to participate in the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup 2023,” the statement read.

🔊: PR NO. 1️⃣6️⃣7️⃣/2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣3️⃣ Pakistan’s Participation in the Cricket World Cup. 🔗⬇️ https://t.co/FCfR33W68I pic.twitter.com/tT5fvIRUxv — Spokesperson 🇵🇰 MoFA (@ForeignOfficePk) August 6, 2023

“Pakistan believes that the state of bilateral relations with India should not stand in the way of fulfilling its international sports-related obligations,” it added. India do not play bilateral cricket series against Pakistan since 2012 due to the political tensions between both the countries.

Pakistan’s foreign ministry, in its statement, also took a dig at the Indian government for their decision not to send the Men in Blue to their country for the Asia Cup. “Pakistan’s decision shows its constructive and responsible approach vis-à-vis India’s intransigent attitude, as the latter had refused to send its Cricket Team to Pakistan for the Asia Cup,” it said.

