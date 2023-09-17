Home

Pakistan Cricket Team Will Reach India For ODI World Cup 2023 on September 27 – REPORT

ODI World Cup 2023: There would be tight security in place for the Pakistan team in India for obvious reasons.

Colombo: With a little more than three weeks to go for the much-awaited ODI World Cup 2023, teams have already started finalising the travel and everything related to it. Hosts India would return home after the Asia Cup 2023 final and would then start a fresh camp for the marquee event. While hosts India would be among the favourites to win the title, Pakistan would also feel they are contenders given the conditions they will play in India would be familiar. As per a report on Cricbuzz, the Pakistan team would start for India on September 25 and would reach Hyderabad via Dubai on September 27. They will play their first game on October 6 against the Netherlands. Their highly anticipated match against India will be held in Ahmedabad on October 14.

As per a report from Pakistan media, Babar Azam was furious over his team’s performance in the must-win game and he said that the players have not been performing responsibly. Shaheen didn’t like this remark and told Babar to at least appreciate the players, who performed well. The Pakistan skipper was clearly unimpressed with the remark and said that he’s aware of who is performing and who is not. The argument was quite heated and it even forced wicket-keeper batter Rizwan to come between and end it.

“Disappointed with how it finished but this is not the end. We never gave up and fought all the way, and this fighting spirit should not go down. There is a bigger challenge coming our way and we will be better prepared for it In shaa’Allah. Pakistan Zindabad,” Shaeen Afridi tweeted after Asia Cup 2023 exit.















