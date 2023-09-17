September 17, 2023

The Times of Bengal

Learning through Journalism

Pakistan Cricket Team Will Reach India For ODI World Cup 2023 on September 27

2 min read
3 hours ago admin


  • Home
  • Sports
  • Pakistan Cricket Team Will Reach India For ODI World Cup 2023 on September 27 – REPORT

ODI World Cup 2023: There would be tight security in place for the Pakistan team in India for obvious reasons.

Pakistan, Pakistan cricket team, PCB, PCB News, ODI World Cup 2023, ODI World Cup 2023 news, ODI World Cup 2023 schedule, ODI World Cup 2023 squads, Cricket News, Hyderabad
Pakistan Cricket Team (Image: @ICC)

Colombo: With a little more than three weeks to go for the much-awaited ODI World Cup 2023, teams have already started finalising the travel and everything related to it. Hosts India would return home after the Asia Cup 2023 final and would then start a fresh camp for the marquee event. While hosts India would be among the favourites to win the title, Pakistan would also feel they are contenders given the conditions they will play in India would be familiar. As per a report on Cricbuzz, the Pakistan team would start for India on September 25 and would reach Hyderabad via Dubai on September 27. They will play their first game on October 6 against the Netherlands. Their highly anticipated match against India will be held in Ahmedabad on October 14.

As per a report from Pakistan media, Babar Azam was furious over his team’s performance in the must-win game and he said that the players have not been performing responsibly. Shaheen didn’t like this remark and told Babar to at least appreciate the players, who performed well. The Pakistan skipper was clearly unimpressed with the remark and said that he’s aware of who is performing and who is not. The argument was quite heated and it even forced wicket-keeper batter Rizwan to come between and end it.

“Disappointed with how it finished but this is not the end. We never gave up and fought all the way, and this fighting spirit should not go down. There is a bigger challenge coming our way and we will be better prepared for it In shaa’Allah. Pakistan Zindabad,” Shaeen Afridi tweeted after Asia Cup 2023 exit.










Source link

More Stories

3 min read

India Schedule, Timings, Live Streaming For September 19 to 21

2 hours ago admin
2 min read

Shubman Gill SNAPPED With Beautiful Female Fan Draws HILARIOUS Reactions Ahead of Ind-SL Asia Cup 2023 FINAL

3 hours ago admin
2 min read

Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya Return

3 hours ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may have missed

3 min read

India Schedule, Timings, Live Streaming For September 19 to 21

2 hours ago admin
2 min read

Pakistan Cricket Team Will Reach India For ODI World Cup 2023 on September 27

3 hours ago admin
2 min read

Shubman Gill SNAPPED With Beautiful Female Fan Draws HILARIOUS Reactions Ahead of Ind-SL Asia Cup 2023 FINAL

3 hours ago admin
2 min read

Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya Return

3 hours ago admin

About us

We work like news aggregrator
Copyright © All rights reserved.

For all type of Problems Call 6291968677

Newsphere by AF themes.