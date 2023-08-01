Pakistan Cricket Teams Fate For 2023 ODI World Cup To Be Decided On August 4: Report

Home

Pakistan Cricket Team’s Fate For 2023 ODI World Cup To Be Decided On August 4: Report

Pakistan will play their 2023 ODI World Cup games in Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai and Kolkata.



Pakistan are one of the dark horses of the World Cup. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: The fate of Pakistan cricket team for the 2023 ODI World Cup will be decided on Thursday (August 4) as the 11-member committee will discuss the matter and announce a final decision on whether the Men in Green should be allowed to travel to India for the mega event.

After the BCCI decided not to travel to Pakistan for the upcoming Asia Cup, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had threatened to pull out of the World Cup as a protest. Both India and Pakistan do not travel to each other’s countries for the past 10 years due to political tension.

According to Pakistani journalist Shahid Hashmi, the new PCB chairman Zaka Ashraf has written to the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for the clearance of the national team to travel to India for the World Cup and the answer is likely to be in affirmative.

The Pakistan PM is believed to have advised the 11-member committee headed by Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, that was formed last month, to discuss this matter and announce their final decision in a couple of days. Hashmi also informed that a two-member Pakistan delegation will tour India before the World Cup to assess the security and submit a report.

IND vs PAK Reportedly Rescheduled

Meanwhile, the all-important India vs Pakistan match has been reportedly rescheduled a day earlier to originally October 15. The 15th day of October is the start of the Navaratri celebrations and the Ahmedabad state government has requested the ICC and the BCCI to reschedule the date of the India vs Pakistan high-octane clash which will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

However, an official confirmation is yet to come from the BCCI and the ICC on the rescheduled fixture. Pakistan will play their games in Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai and Kolkata.















