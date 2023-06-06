Menu
Pakistan Cricketer Mohammad Rizwan Offers Namaz On Boston Streets

Star Pakistan cricketer Mohammad Rizwan is currently in United States along with Babar Azam for the Harvard Business School’s executive education program.

Mohammad Rizwan offers Namaz on the streets in Boston.

New Delhi: Pakistan’s wicket-keeper batter Mohammad Rizwan was seen offering namaz (prayers to Allah) on the streets of Boston in United States, the video of which has gone viral on social media. Rizwan, along with his Pakistan captain Babar Azam are currently in the American city for the Harvard Business School’s executive education program.

In the video, Rizwan is seen keeping his car aside and praying on the streets. The video caught the attention of everyone and soon took the internet by storm. However, few days back, Rizwan took to Twitter and expressed his prayers to the people affected in the Odisha train accident.

“Loss of human lives is always painful as we are all one ummah. My heart and prayers go to the people affected by the train accident in India,” Rizwan tweeted. Rizwan was last seen in the recently-concluded ODI series against New Zealand. Pakistan won the five-match series 4-1.










