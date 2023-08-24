Pakistan Cricketer Mohammed Hafeez Congratulates Indias Successfull Chandrayaan 3 Landing on Moon

Home

Pakistan Cricketer Mohammed Hafeez Congratulates India’s Successfull Chandrayaan 3 Landing on Moon

Chandrayaan-3: India also entered the record books by becoming the first nation to land on South Pole.

Mohammed Hafeez congratulates India on their successfull landing on Moon (Image: IANS)

Lahore: India’s ‘Chandrayaan-3’ created history by making a soft landing on Moon on Wednesday. India also entered the record books by becoming the first nation to land on South Pole. The new historic feat has cemented India’s status as a global superpower in space. While the entire world congratulated India for it’s spectacular feat, it was star Pakistan cricketer Mohammed Hafeez’s post that created buzz. Hafeez took to social media and congratulated India on it’s success. His post read: “Congratulations to India.” His post alsp drew a lot of reactions.

Congratulations to India 🇮🇳 #Chandrayaan3Mission — Mohammad Hafeez (@MHafeez22) August 24, 2023

His post drew mixed reactions, here are some of the top tweets:

Thank You Hafeez Bhai for not writing it’s South Asia’s achievement… — Tas 🇮🇳 (@TasneemKhatai1) August 24, 2023

Thank you Hafeez Bhai 🙏🙏 — Anshu Chauhan (@chauhandwarrior) August 24, 2023

🇮🇳 India Become the 1st ever country to land Successfully on the south pole of the moon Big Congratulations @isro And thank you sir @MHafeez22 — Raashid khatri (@Raashidkhatri22) August 24, 2023

Kya faida Ase chand Ka jaha pe Behria town hi na ho

Hum ne nai jana — Changez Khan (@Changez0316) August 24, 2023

Hafeez bhai aap ko kiya zarorat the congratulations karny ke .ab comment main ap ke zalalat pakki 😛😛😛 — The Nashit (@imnashitjee) August 24, 2023

The Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft comprises a propulsion module (weighing 2,148 kg), a lander (1,723.89 kg) and a rover (26 kg).

According to the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), the moon rover has Alpha Particle X-ray Spectrometer (APXS) and Laser Induced Breakdown Spectroscope (LIBS) for deriving the elemental composition in the vicinity of the landing site.

On its part, the lander too will carry out the tasks assigned to it with its payloads: Chandra’s Surface Thermophysical Experiment (ChaSTE) to measure the thermal conductivity and temperature; Instrument for Lunar Seismic Activity (ILSA) for measuring the seismicity around the landing site; Langmuir Probe (LP) to estimate the plasma density and its variations. A passive Laser Retroreflector Array from NASA is accommodated for lunar laser ranging studies.















