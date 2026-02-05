Home

T20 World Cup 2026: Pakistan eye Force Majeure clause in boycott row as BCCIs stand revealed

Pakistan may consider invoking the “Force Majeure” clause to avoid all the sanctions by the International Cricket Council (ICC) after their decision to boycott T20 World Cup 2026 match against India.

India will be awarded two points if Pakistan boycott the clash

BCCI believes PCB’S argument is weak

Pakistan PM Shahbaz Sharif said Pakistan’s stance is clear

Pakistan may consider invoking the “Force Majeure” clause to avoid all the sanctions which will be taken by the International Cricket Council (ICC) following their decision to boycott T20 World Cup 2026 group-stage match against India which is scheduled for 15.As per The Indian Express, if Pakistan boycott the clash against India on February 15, the Men in Blue would be awarded two points, while the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) could face financial penalties. The clause covers “unforeseeable circumstances” that prevent a contract from being fulfilled. The report further added that the PCB could defend its move by citing social media post by the Pakistan government which called for a ‘boycott’ that the decision was taken under the government’s instruction. Sources further said Pakistan are expected to argue that the situation qualifies as “extraordinary.” “This is their last resort since they don’t have any other reason to not play India,” an official said.Meanwhile, the BCCI believes that the PCB’s argument does not hold much ground. “When Pakistan had no problem playing India in the Under-19 World Cup on the same day their government put out the post to boycott the T20 World Cup game, this wouldn’t cut ice. Besides, when it comes to the Pakistan Cricket Board and the Pakistan government, there is not much difference. The Pakistan prime minister is the patron-in-chief of PCB and the board’s chief is a minister,” a BCCI source told The Indian Express. “The Pakistan and Bangladesh boards are mixing politics with cricket. Despite the Indian government’s repeated statements ensuring security to their team, the Bangladesh team didn’t travel to India. Now, Pakistan too is being unreasonable. There has been an understanding that India and Pakistan will play at a neutral venue in ICC events. Boycotting the game is just mischief,” the official further said.Earlier on Wednesday, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif repeated the country’s decision to boycott the T20 World Cup match against India, stating that Pakistan has taken a “clear stand” on the February 15 fixture in Sri Lanka. “We have taken a clear stand regarding the T20 World Cup that we will not play the match against India,” the Pakistan PM said while addressing the federal cabinet in Islamabad.

