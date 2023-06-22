Menu
Pakistan Fan Gets BRUTALLY Trolled For Hailing India Football Captain Sunil Chhetri as South Asia Legend After SAFF Heroics

SAFF Championship 2023: But when a Pakistan fan hailed the Indian captain as a ‘South Asian Legend’, he got brutally trolled. The comment section was filled with abusive messages.

Bengaluru: India football captain Sunil Chhetri was at his very best against Pakistan on Wednesday during their SAFF Championship 2023 match against Pakistan at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru. The Indian captain scored a hattrick to power his side to a romping 4-0 win over the arch-rivals. Following the win, fans and experts hailed Chhetri for his brilliant show against Pakistan. But when a Pakistan fan hailed the Indian captain as a ‘South Asian Legend’, he got brutally trolled. The comment section was filled with abusive messages.

Earlier, Chhetri netted an early brace before adding another after the break for his fourth international hat-trick, thereby taking his tally to 90 goals. Substitute Udanta Singh then finished the job with the fourth goal late on to sum up a memorable night for the Blue Tigers on their return to Bengaluru after almost six years.










