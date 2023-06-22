Pakistan Fan Gets BRUTALLY Trolled For Hailing India Football Captain Sunil Chhetri as South Asia Legend After SAFF Heroics

Home

Sunil Chhetri’s Pakistan Fan Gets ABUSED, Trolled For Hailing India Football Captain After SAFF Heroics | VIRAL TWEETS

SAFF Championship 2023: But when a Pakistan fan hailed the Indian captain as a ‘South Asian Legend’, he got brutally trolled. The comment section was filled with abusive messages.

Sunil Chhetri’s Pakistan Fan

Bengaluru: India football captain Sunil Chhetri was at his very best against Pakistan on Wednesday during their SAFF Championship 2023 match against Pakistan at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru. The Indian captain scored a hattrick to power his side to a romping 4-0 win over the arch-rivals. Following the win, fans and experts hailed Chhetri for his brilliant show against Pakistan. But when a Pakistan fan hailed the Indian captain as a ‘South Asian Legend’, he got brutally trolled. The comment section was filled with abusive messages.

Here is the post we are talking about that faced heat on social space:

Here are some of the comments that followed:

HYPOCRISY AT IT’S PEAK

THESE HATERS WILL DO 100 HATE POSTS AGAINST INDIA AND JUST ONE GOOD POST FOR INDIA AND CALL THEMSELVES FANS OF THE GAME WOW — Aryan Das (@hahahahahaaryan) June 22, 2023

Still you require India for clout. Poor soul — Animeholic | Anitwt Read Yona of the dawn (@ILoveIruma) June 21, 2023

Meray L ki respect In jahiloon pr saloon km as 2 din phlay visa detay phr hum dekhtay kitnay goals kiyeh is ny — Malik Usman (@MalikUs29284104) June 21, 2023

I think it’s enough of chaplosi — Sami Khan (@SamiKhan337) June 21, 2023

Mujhe apki samajh nhi aati hamesha indians ko hi kyu bund daite ho apne stars kay liye koi appreciation nhi C… — Hammad Altaf (@HomemadeHomi) June 21, 2023

Earlier, Chhetri netted an early brace before adding another after the break for his fourth international hat-trick, thereby taking his tally to 90 goals. Substitute Udanta Singh then finished the job with the fourth goal late on to sum up a memorable night for the Blue Tigers on their return to Bengaluru after almost six years.















