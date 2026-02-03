Home

Sports

T20 World Cup 2026: Pakistan Government takes legal route amid ICC sanctions threat over India match boycott

The Pakistan government announced via social media that the team will boycott the group-stage clash against India in the T20 World Cup, but the PCB has yet to officially notify the ICC, reportedly to keep its final decision in suspense.

Pakistan Government takes legal route amid ICC sanctions threat



PM Shahbaz Sharif approved Pakistan’s particpation in the T20 World Cup 2026

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Goverment-back PCB maintains stance on India T20 boycott

Pakistan government has taken legal counsel regarding potential consequences

Pakistan government announced through a social media post that the Men in Green would not take the field against India in the upcoming T20 World Cup. Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has not officially informed the International Cricket Council (ICC), according to a report on Monday. According to Telecom Asia Sports the PCB is taking a hardline stance on the potential boycott and is withholding communication to the ICC to maintain uncertainty over its next steps. “Since it’s a government decision and conveyed through an official platform, there is no need to write to the ICC,” sources told www.telecomasia.net.Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif approved Pakistan’s participation in the T20 World Cup 2026, which will be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka from February 7 to March 8, but stated that the team would not take the field for the against India on February 15.“Did India at any point convey to the ICC that they would not travel to Pakistan? And when it was once demanded of India to show the government’s letter, they never produced it.” “So is there a need to give anything in writing? No,” the PCB source told.The PCB’s decision not to formally inform the ICC by letter seems like an attempt to keep the issue ongoing. However, it’s clear that the board will not consider any ICC request for a compromise. The choice to boycott the match has been made by the government. Pakistan’s decision to boycott the high-voltage calsh against India has shocked the cricket world, with the ICC’s official broadcaster facing significant financial losses if the Indo-Pak match is not played, and is likely to pursue legal action over the issue. The ICC asked the PCB to reconsider the decision or they might face serious repercussions and warning that selective participation in the tournament would not be tolerated.However, as per Telecom Asia Sports that the Pakistan government has taken legal counsel regarding the potential consequences and will support the PCB against any ICC action. Sharif also met with former PCB chief Najam Sethi before his meeting with Naqvi in Lahore on Sunday. “Sethi also advised the PM to take strong action against India, as under Sethi’s chairmanship India also backed out of an agreement in 2016,” the report said. The PCB has said it will challenge any ICC discussions. Naqvi has allowed a lawyer to join team officials to tackle the issue directly. Meanwhile, the Pakistan team flew to Colombo on Monday, arriving late in the evening.

For all latest updates of T20 World Cup 2026 you can visit: https://www.india.com/icc-mens-t20-world-cup-2026/