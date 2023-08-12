Home

Pakistan Is Much More Settled, India Is Being Destroyed Instead Of Developing: Sarfraz Nawaz

India are still in search of their proper playing XI as a lot of shuffling is going on in build up to the World Cup in October.

New Delhi: Former Pakistan cricketer Sarfraz Nawaz is not very impressed of the Indian cricket team and feels the Pakistan team is much for settled and a stable outfit for the upcoming Asia Cup and World Cup.

“Pakistan has a much more settled and stable outfit for the Asia Cup and World Cup when compared to India. The Indians have still not been able to work out their final combination for these major events,” Nawaz told the media in Lahore on Friday.

Nawaz feels that the Indian team, instead of developing it, the management is destroying it. India are still in search of their proper playing XI as a lot of shuffling is going on in build up to the World Cup in October.

“Captains are changing, many new players are being tried out, there are no proper combinations. I feel instead of developing the Indian side it is being destroyed”, he added.

Despite of not having a proper XI, he also pointed out India’s plus point. The kind of senior members in the team in Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin is a big boost for the team. Nawaz also added that when you are playing at home, regard to India being hosts, there would be added pressure.

“They are always high expectations when you play at home and it creates more pressure. India’s plus point is they have some good senior performers,” he added.

As of now, India are playing the West Indies in the T20I series. After that, a B team will travel to Ireland, led by Jasprit Bumrah. The senior team will be back in action for the Asia Cup, starting from August 30 before they head back towards their home in October for the World Cup. In between, a B-team will also participate in Asian Games 2023, starting from September 23.















