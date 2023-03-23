Home

Pakistan Likely To Host 2023 Asia Cup Cricket, Neutral Venue For IND Vs PAK Matches: Report

UAE, Oman, Sri Lanka and England are the overseas contenders to host the high-profile India vs Pakistan games in 2023 Asia Cup.

India are likely to face Pakistan atleast twice in the 2023 Asia Cup. (Image: Twitter)

IND vs PAK: Pakistan is likely to host the 2023 Asia Cup with another overseas venue hosting the India matches, according to a report in ESPNCricinfo. Although the overseas venue is yet to be confirmed, report says UAE, Oman, Sri Lanka and England are the potential contenders.

Both India and Pakistan have been group along with a qualifier in Group A while Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan constitute Group B. The top two teams will advance into the Super 4 stage. The 2023 Asia Cup will be played in the ODI format considering the 50-over World Cup later in the year.

According to the 2023 Asia Cup Wikipedia page, UAE has been added as co-hosts alongside Pakistan. However, both Board of control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) have been in a major tussle since last last after the Indian board refused to travel to Pakistan citing security reasons.

In reply, PCB also stated if India do not travel to Pakistan for the 2023 Asia Cup, the Men in Green would boycott 2023 ODI World Cup which their arch-rivals are hosting later this year. The 2023 Asia Cup is scheduled to be held in September.

Based on the report, a small group of individuals have bene formed who will be creating a schedule and travel plan that will be agreeable to all participating countries and the broadcasters. The final call on the venues will be taken after that.

Weather will also play a key role in finalising the overseas venue that will host all the India games with the Asian nations likely to jump for the high-profile India vs Pakistan games. The Asian Cricket Council had a meeting with all the cricketing countries in Bahrain in mid-March but nothing fruitful came out.

However, the ACC members agreed in principle to host a part of the 2023 Asia Cup outside Pakistan in Dubai last week on the sidelines of ICC’s quarterly board meetings.











