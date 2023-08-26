Home

Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan Make Major Changes In 17-Member Squad, Add Batter Saud Shakeel

Left-handed batter Tayyab Tahir, who was initially named in Pakistan’s 17-member squad for Asia Cup 2023, will remain with the team as travelling reserve.



Saud Shakeel played 6 ODIs and 7 Tests for Pakistan so far. (Image: PCB)

Karachi: In a latest development, the Pakistan have added Saud Shakeel to the 17-member squad for the Asia Cup 2023. Tayyab Tahir, who was in the main squad initially, will remain with the side as a travelling reserve.

Left-handed Shakeel wasn’t part of the initial 17-member squad and was also the 18th member in the ODI squad against Afghanistan that is currently going on in Sri Lanka. Meanwhile, Tahir didn’t play a single game in the three-match ODI series against Afghanistan.

Shakeel, who has a double hundred in Tests for Pakistan, returned to the national side in the white-ball format in the Afghanistan series. He missed the first two games which Pakistan won before making the playing XI for the third game on Saturday.

However, the youngster failed to make most of the opportunity and scored just nine runs in the third ODI. In the Asia Cup 2023, Pakistan will play Nepal in the tournament opener in Multan on August 30. After the Afghanistan series, the Pakistan team will arrive in Multan on Sunday. Captain Babar Azam, Imam ul Haq and Naseem Shah will join the next day.

Revised Pakistan Squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi and Usama Mir. Traveling reserve: Tayyab Tahir















