PCB has reportedly proposed hosting Bangladesh’s T20 World Cup matches after the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) opted not to play their games in India.

Pakistan offers to host Bangladesh’s T20 World Cup matches

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has reportedly proposed hosting Bangladesh

‘s

T20 World Cup

matches after the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) opted not to play their games in India,

due to

security issues

and nation’s dignity

.

As per

Pakistan

‘s

media outlet Daily Ausaf

,

PCB has offered its venues, including Karachi and Rawalpindi, as alternative options if the Sri Lankan stadiums are unavailable or unsuitable.

Bangladesh has expressed hesitation about playing in India

This

news comes

amid

escalating

tensions between the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the BCB regarding the venues for Bangladesh

‘

s T20 World Cup matches. Bangladesh has expressed hesitation about playing in India and has written to the International Cricket Council (ICC) requesting a change of their matc

h venues

Discussions between the cricket boards are reportedly still ongoing, and the ICC has not yet made a final decision regarding the relocation of Bangladesh’s matches. The ICC is unlikely to alter the current schedule

.

BCCI directed KKR to release Mustafizur Rahman from IPL 2026 squad

The controversy

started

when the BCCI directed Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to release

Mustafizur

Rahman from their IPL 2026 squad for reasons that remain unclear. Many speculate that the decision

was taken due to

political pressure amid ongoing India-Bangladesh tensions and incidents of attacks on Hindus in the neighboring country.

Mustafizur

Rahman’s NOC was eventually revoked by the BCB, making it impossible for him to return even if KKR decided to change their mind.

Bangladesh

‘s

government, responded by banning the IPL 2026 broadcast. Soon after, the BCB sent a letter to the ICC asking for their 2026 T20 World Cup matches to be moved.

Due to tensions with India, Pakistan is already playing its T20 World Cup matches

in

Sri Lanka, and if they advance to the knockout stage, the finals may be moved.