IND vs PAK: Pakistan Pacers Create History By Taking All 10 Wickets In Asia Cup ODI Format

Pakistan pace trio of Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah created history during the IND vs PAK clash of Asia Cup 2023

Pakistan (credit: Twitter)

New Delhi: Pakistan’s iconic pace trio of Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, and Naseem Shah created history at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele, on Saturday after taking all 10 wickets during the IND vs PAK clash. This is the first time in Asia Cup history when pacers took all the wickets and the match was being played in ODI format.

PCB posted about the historic achievement from their official Twitter handle and praised his bowling trio of Afridi, Rauf, and Shah by writing “First time in Asia Cup (ODI) history that all 10 wickets have been taken by pacers.”

First time in Asia Cup (ODI) history that all 10 wickets have been taken by pacers 🎯 Quality stuff by @iShaheenAfridi, @iNaseemShah and @HarisRauf14 ☄️#PAKvIND | #AsiaCup2023 pic.twitter.com/sThyT8ckef — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 2, 2023

All-rounder Hardik Pandya made 87 while Ishan Kishan slammed 82 as the duo helped India overcome a top-order collapse and make 266 in 48.5 overs against Pakistan in their first match of Asia Cup here on Saturday.

Under challenging conditions, India were reduced to 66/4, before Kishan and Pandya stepped up in a pressure situation to stitch an important 138-run partnership. While Kishan mixed sensibility with aggression, Pandya was calmness personified and upped the ante after the wicketkeeper-batter fell.

For Pakistan, pacers Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf were amongst the wicket-takers, even though their spinners and fielders weren’t up to the mark. Just when it felt the game would drift away from Pakistan, the pacers triggered another collapse as India went from 239-5 to 266 all out.

Brief scores: India 266 all out in 48.5 overs (Hardik Pandya 87, Ishan Kishan 82; Shaheen Shah Afridi 4-35, Naseem Shah 3-36) against Pakistan















