WATCH: Pakistan spinner Abrar Ahmed INSULTS Team India again ahead of T20 World Cup 2026, he says…

Pakistan leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed claimed 2/10 in 4 overs in his side’s 22-run win over Australia in the first T20I match in Lahore on Thursday.

Pakistan leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed insulted India again after 1st T20 win vs Australia. (Photo: IANS)

WATCH Abrar Ahmed comment about his controversial ‘celebration’ HERE…

Pakistan cricket team has been in an on-going tussle with arch-rivals Team India for nearly a year now. The rivalry has kicked up a notch after Pahalgam terrorist attack and India’s response to it through ‘Operation Sindoor’. Pakistan cricketers like Haris Rauf and Abrar Ahmed dished out some inappropriate gestures on the field during the ill-tempered Asia Cup 2025 in which Team India defeated Pakistan in all three matches. Leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed once again stoked the fire ahead of India vs Pakistan clash in the T20 World Cup 2026 set to take place in Colombo on February 15. Abrar, who claimed 2/10 in 4 overs in Pakistan’s 22-run win over Australia in the first T20I match in Lahore, dished out his head-tilt celebration which he had displayed after dismissing Shubman Gill in a ICC Champions Trophy 2025 last year in Dubai. Defiant Abrar was asked in the post-match press conference if he is going to be pulling off these celebrations at the T20 World Cup 2026 starting on February 7. The Pakistan cricketer took another silent dig at Team India, claiming his ‘celebration’ will be reserved for some teams.“Jab mera mann karega tab celebration karoonga (I will do the celebration when I feel like it). Kuck aisi teams hain jinke khilaaf to karta rahoonga (there are some teams I will keep on celebrating in this way),” Abrar said in the post-match press conference. The 27-year-old leg-spinner has claimed 42 wickets in 32 T20I matches for Pakistan at an average of 18.02 with a best of 4/9. On Thursday, Abrar dismissed Australian all-rounder Cooper Connolly for a duck and wicketkeeper Josh Phillipe for 12. Pakistan posted 168 for 8 after batting first with Saim Ayub top-scoring with 40 off 22 balls while captain Salman Ali Agha chipped in with 39 off 27 balls with 4 sixes. In reply, Australia were restricted to 146 for 8 with all-rounder Cameron Green top-scoring with 36 off 31 balls and pacer Xavier Bartlett remaining unbeaten on 34 off 25 balls. “Abrar has been outstanding since his debut. Since the Asia Cup, our spin bowling has been doing really well for us; they are winning us games day in and day out. Hopefully, they can continue this form through to the World Cup,” Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha said about the leg-spinner after the match. Pakistan will take on Australia in the 2nd and 3rd T20I matches in the three-match series on Saturday and Sunday and are scheduled to depart for Colombo for the T20 World Cup 2026 on Monday.