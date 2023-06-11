Pakistan, Sri Lanka Likely To Host Asia Cup 2023 As ACC Could Accept PCBs Hybrid Model

Home

Sports

Pakistan, Sri Lanka Likely To Host Asia Cup 2023 As ACC Could Accept PCB’s Hybrid Model

While the official confirmation on Asia Cup 2023 is expected soon, ACC accepting PCB’s Hybrid Model also means Pakistan will be travelling to India for ODI World Cup.

India will play Pakistan in Sri Lanka in Asia Cup 2023. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: The standoff regarding the Asia Cup 2023 is likely to end soon as the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) in all probability could accept Najam Sethi’s proposed ‘Hybrid Model’ for conducting the continental tournament in both Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

The Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) ‘Hybrid Model’ stated that four non-India matches of the Asia Cup 2023 to be played in Pakistan while the rest will be hosted by Sri Lanka. Interestingly, BCCI secretary Jay Shah is the ACC chairman.

While the official confirmation is expected in few days, ACC accepting Pakistan’s Hybrid Model would also make ways for Pakistan to travel to India for the 2023 ODI World Cup in October-November later this year.

“Oman Cricket board chief Pankaj Khimji, one of the respected ACC executive board members, was entrusted to find a solution as most countries didn’t want a Hybrid Model. But as of now four non-India games — Pakistan vs Nepal, Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka and Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh — will be held at the Gadaffi Stadium in Lahore. The two India vs Pakistan games and all other Super Four Games will be held in either Pallekele or Galle,” an ACC board member told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

The Asia Cup is expected to be held in September. It is understood that once ICC CEO Geoff Allardice and chairman Greg Barclay visited Karachi to meet PCB chief Sethi, it was decided that Pakistan won’t set any conditions to come for the World Cup, provided four games are held in the country as they have the hosting rights.

Playing a tournament without Pakistan would have meant that the broadcasters would be giving half the amount committed for the tournament because of two assured Indo-Pak games and may be a chance of a third, if the two teams reach the final.

The solution looked the most feasible one as this now will lead to Pakistan coming to India without setting any pre-conditions and the much-awaited schedule for the ODI World Cup will be released early next week.

India will probably play Pakistan in Ahmedabad in the World Cup. Pakistan’s remaining matches could be held in Chennai and Hyderabad.















