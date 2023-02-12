Home

IND-W Vs PAK-W, Women’s T20 World Cup: Pakistan Stay Away From Social Media To Focus On India Clash

Pakistan have won just twice out of six outings against India in Women’s T20 World Cup. Bismah Maroof will be leading Pakistan in this edition.

Pakistan defeated Bangladesh in a Women’s T20 World Cup warm-up game. (Image: PCB/Twitter)

Cape Town: Pakistan captain Bismah Maroof has revealed that they are avoiding social media to stay away from the noise regarding their Women’s T20 World Cup opener against India in Group B on Sunday. The India vs Pakistan starts on 6:30 PM IST.

Pakistan boast a 2-4 win-loss ratio against India in Women’s T20 World Cup and would like to start on a high. “I think we don’t see social media. We don’t hear the news. We try not to see such stuff and try to be in the present moment with our team and enjoy ourselves as a group.

“I think that is the only key we can do that,” Maroof said during the pre-match press-conference. Meanwhile, Maroof is banking on her spinners against India. Pakistan have named experienced Nida Dar and Nashra Sandhu while 22-year-old Tuba Hassan has also performed well in recent time for Women in Green.

“It’s important to realise what kind of players we have and what the players individually can impact. I think that will be our – we’ll be backing ourselves and, of course, our spinning department is always our strength, so we’d like to back our spinners and, hopefully, we can put up a good show tomorrow,” Maroof added.

In a good news to Pakistan, India will be missing the services of swashbuckling opener and vice-captain Smriti Mandhana, who has been ruled out of the clash due to a finger injury. Maroof, however, opined that her absence will not make much difference.

"No, we don't think like that, I think we are a very strong side and we'll try to play the best we can and think of our strengths and play to our strength," Maroof added.












