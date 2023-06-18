Menu
Search
Subscribe
Sports

Pakistan Teams Arrival To India Delayed Due To Visa Issue

By: admin

Date:


  • Home
  • Sports
  • SAFF Football Championship: Pakistan Team’s Arrival To India Delayed Due To Visa Issue

The Pakistan football team were originally scheduled to land in India from Mauritius on Sunday. Pakistan play India in their SAFF Championship opener on June 21.

India vs Pakistan, India vs Pakistan in football, India vs Pakistan football match, IND vs PAK, India vs Pakistan in SAFF, SAFF Football championships, SAFF Football, India vs Pakistan, Ministry of Home Affairs, Karnataka State Football Association, All India Football Federation, Pakistan Football Federation, Indian Embassy in Mauritius,
The Pakistan football team just played a Four-Nations Cup in Mauritius.

Bengaluru: The Pakistan football team’s arrival in the state for the upcoming SAFF Championship has been delayed due to a visa issue. The Men in Green were scheduled to land in India on Sunday morning from Mauritius where they were playing a Four-Nation cup.

However, Pakistan are still in Mauritius after having missed the flight to India but are expected to arrive on time before their opening clash against the Indian on June 21. The much-awaited India versus Pakistan clash will be played at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium from 7:30 PM IST.

The India MHA (Ministry of Home Affairs) is closed on the weekend and their application is with the Indian Embassy in Mauritius,” a Karnataka State Football Association (KSFA) official told PTI. “We are in touch with the AIFF (All India Football Federation), who is in touch with Embassy as well as the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF).”

“The word coming through that the visa applications of Pakistan players will be processed on Monday and they will be able to land in Bengaluru on Monday night or Tuesday morning well in time for the fixture,” he added.

Meanwhile, PFF has balmed the country’s Sports Board for delaying the NOC for the team. Countering PFF’s claims, the Board stated that the federation submitted the documents late. After the India clash, Pakistan will face Kuwait (June 24) and Nepal (June 27) in Group A.

Pakistan’s preparation for the SAFF Championships were far from ideal as they lost all their three games in the Four Nation Cup in Mauritius. Djibouti emerged champions.










Source link

Previous article
Bigg Boss OTT 2 Puneet Superstar Evicted in First Episode For Destroying House Property Check Fans Reaction
Next article
Zodiac-Inspired Presents For Your Dad
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

About us

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and current events in our comprehensive coverage of all things newsworthy. With our expertly crafted and search engine optimized video titles, you won't miss a beat on the most important stories of the day. Trust us to provide you with accurate and objective reporting on the most pressing issues affecting our world today. Join the conversation and be in-the-know with our top-ranking YouTube coverage of the latest news.

Footer

The latest

Subscribe

© 2023 . All Rights Reserved. Designed by Suhrid Ghosh.Creative Content Atribution

Verified by MonsterInsights