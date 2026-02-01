Pakistan have announced they will boycott their match against India at the 2026 T20 World Cup.New Delhi: Pakistan have announced they will boycott their match against India at the 2026 T20 World Cup. In a statement posted on the Government of Pakistan’s official X account, the government said it had cleared the national team to travel to Sri Lanka for the tournament but confirmed that the Pakistan cricket team would not take the field for the scheduled February 15, 2026 clash against India. No reason was provided for the decision More to come…
