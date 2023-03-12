Home

Pakistan UNLIKELY to Travel to India For ODI World Cup 2023 – Report

ODI World Cup 2023: Well-placed sources in the federal government have revealed that the government is concerned about the safety of Pakistan players, saying that sending the team to India would be a big risk.

Pakistan Unlikely To Tour India For ICC Cricket World Cup As Country’s Federal Government Denies NOC Citing Security Issues- Reports



Lahore: In what would come as damning news for cricket fans, Pakistan is unlikely to travel to India for the upcoming ODI World Cup after being denied NOC by the government. As per a report in ‘The News’, the federal government of Pakistan has refused to give NOC to the Pakistan team for the World Cup citing security issues.

“We have some serious security concerns and hence cannot allow our cricketers to travel to India,” a government official when contacted said as quoted by The News.

Meanwhile, there is already a high-drama taking place between the two countries over Asia Cup. Pakistan is hosting the Asia Cup and India has given clarity that the team will not be traveling to Pakistan.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah even said that the Board will push for a change in venue.In response, Pakistan Cricket Board has maintained a firm stance that if the Indian team doesn’t come to Pakistan or the venue of the event is changed, they won’t send the Pakistan team to India for the World Cup. In all probability, it may eventually be decided that India plays its Asia Cup fixtures in Dubai. That is an option that will surely be looked into. There would be more clarity on the situation when the next Asian Cricket Council meeting takes place.











