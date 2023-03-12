Pakistan UNLIKELY to Travel to India For ODI World Cup 2023

ODI World Cup 2023: Well-placed sources in the federal government have revealed that the government is concerned about the safety of Pakistan players, saying that sending the team to India would be a big risk.
Lahore: In what would come as damning news for cricket fans, Pakistan is unlikely to travel to India for the upcoming ODI World Cup after being denied NOC by the government. As per a report in ‘The News’, the federal government of Pakistan has refused to give NOC to the Pakistan team for the World Cup citing security issues.
“We have some serious security concerns and hence cannot allow our cricketers to travel to India,” a government official when contacted said as quoted by The News.
Meanwhile, there is already a high-drama taking place between the two countries over Asia Cup. Pakistan is hosting the Asia Cup and India has given clarity that the team will not be traveling to Pakistan.
There would be more clarity on the situation when the next Asian Cricket Council meeting takes place.