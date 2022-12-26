PAK vs NZ, 1st Check, Day 1 Reside Updates: Pakistan captain Babar Azam received the toss and opted to bat towards New Zealand within the first Check on the Nationwide Stadium in Karachi. Through the toss, Babar confirmed that Sarfaraz Ahmed has changed Mohammad Rizwan within the enjoying XI, whereas Mir Hamza, who was added to the squad previous to the primary Check, additionally returns to the Check facet, having made his debut in 2018. Pakistan can be going up New Zealand within the first Check of the two-match sequence in Karachi. After getting whitewashed by England 3-0 in a not too long ago concluded Check sequence at residence, the Babar Azam-led facet will look to redeem themselves towards New Zealand. Alternatively, New Zealand additionally confronted a defeat towards England in an away sequence in June. Since profitable the inaugural World Check Championship remaining towards India final 12 months, New Zealand have received simply two of 9 matches, however can be skippered by quick bowler Tim Southee. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Shan Masood, Babar Azam (capt), Saud Shakeel, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Agha Salman, Nauman Ali, Mohammad Wasim, Mir Hamza, Abrar Ahmed

New Zealand: Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (wk), Michael Bracewell, Tim Southee (capt), Ish Sodhi, Neil Wagner, Ajaz Patel

Listed here are the Reside Updates of Day 1 of the first Check Match between Pakistan and New Zealand straight from Nationwide Stadium, in Karachi:

