Pakistan vs New Zealand 1st Take a look at Day 2 Reside:Babar Azam knocked a preventing hundred and the recalled Sarfaraz Ahmed hit a half century to information Pakistan to a wholesome 317-5 on the opening day of the primary Take a look at towards New Zealand in Karachi on Monday. The pair led Pakistan’s restoration from 110-4 throughout a 196-run fifth wicket stand, as the house staff misplaced solely Sarfaraz’s wicket within the final two periods. New Zealand spinners had taken three early wickets on a spin-assisting Nationwide Stadium pitch and one earlier than lunch however needed to wait till the closing moments when Ajaz Patel received Sarfaraz caught within the slip for 86. At shut, Azam was unbeaten on 161 and Agha Salman three as the house staff regarded to elevate from final week’s 3-0 loss by the hands of England. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Listed here are the Highlights of Day 1 of the first Take a look at Match between Pakistan and New Zealand straight from Nationwide Stadium, in Karachi:

