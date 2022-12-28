Pakistan vs New Zealand: Did Stand-in Captain Sarfaraz Ahmed Seek the advice of Mohammad Rizwan Earlier than Taking DRS? – Watch | Cricket Information

The third day of the first Check between Pakistan and New Zealand witnessed some unusual scenes because it appeared that Pakistan had been being led within the discipline by substitute fielder Mohammad Rizwan. Rizwan, the designated vice-captain, was on the sector as captain Babar Azam was down with flu. Within the early proceedings it was clear that Rizwan was the one operating the present.

However that is in opposition to the foundations which don’t permit a substitute fielder to behave as captain. The incident grew to become viral on social media and the Pakistan group administration then made it clear that it was former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed, enjoying the match rather than Rizwan, who’s the stand-in captain.

Sarfaraz did go for the assessment when Devon Conway was struck on the pad by spinner Nauman Ali, however one digital camera angle caught Sarfaraz consulting Rizwan earlier than going upstairs for the assessment.

Watch video of Sarfaraz taking DRS after consulting Rizwan

He spoke to Rizwan instantly earlier than taking the assessment. And Sarfaraz is the stand-in captain. https://t.co/wC52P2KSSI pic.twitter.com/oDU7ST06ph — Abdullah Ansari (@Abdullah719_) December 28, 2022

The choice went in favour of Pakistan as Conway departed for 92.

Babar Azam returned to the sector later within the day after having recovered from the flu.

The pitch is as soon as once more a placid one with nearly no help for bowlers. New Zealand are heading in the right direction to overtake Pakistan’s first innings rating of 438 runs with Kame Williamson slamming a half-century after the great knocks by the openers.

In the meantime the complete stand-in captaincy confusion led to hilarious posts on social media.

