Home

Sports

Pakistan vs New Zealand World Cup 2023 Warm-up Game in Hyderabad to be Played Behind Closed Doors – REPORT

World Cup 2023 Warm-up Game: Big setback in terms of revenue as tickets for the game were already bought.

Pak vs NZ, World Cup warm-up match

Mumbai: Pakistan are scheduled to play New Zealand in an ODI World Cup 2023 warm-up game in Hyderabad on September 29, but due to security reasons – the match will be played behind closed doors due to festivals Ganesh Visarjan and Milan-Un-Nabi that culminate on September 28th. “The game will be played without spectators and those who have booked their tickets, their money will be refunded,” a BCCI official confirmed as quoted by The Indian Express. BookMyShow will provide the details of how to go about it soon.

Earlier, security agencies had raised red-flags over a couple of other ODI WC matches on October 9 and 10 at the Rajiv Gandhi international cricket stadium in Hyderabad.

Meanwhile, Kane Williamson would be leading the New Zealand side. Williamson is making a comeback to the national side.

Pakistan is yet to announce their squad for the ODI WC. In all probability, they would be announcing it soon as the cut-off date for it is September 28.

New Zealand squad:

Kane Williamson (captain), Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Will Young.















