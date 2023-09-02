Pakistans Haris Rauf Reveals Getting Teased By Fans After 2022 T20 World Cup

Home

‘Kohli-Kohli Hota Hai…’: Pakistan’s Haris Rauf Reveals Getting ‘Teased’ By Fans After 2022 T20 World Cup

India will be facing Pakistan (in any format) for the first time since the T20 World Cup last year in Australia.



Haris Rauf speaks with Virat Kohli in Pallekele ahead of IND vs PAK clash in Asia Cup 2023. (Image: Twitter)

Kandy: Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf revealed how he is being teased by fans after Virat Kohli hit him for a couple of sixes that changed the course of the Super 12 match in the 2022 T20 World Cup at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. With 31 runs needed in the final 12 balls, Kohli’s two sixes in the penultimate over changed the whole course of the game as India went on to win on the last ball with four wickets to spare. Kohli remained unbeaten on 82 off 53 balls, probably the best in his career.

Almost a year later, the duo met once again but in a different spectacle, sharing laughs and banter as they discussed life too. “Jidhar se guzarta hu na, Kohli-Kohli hota hai (Wherever I go, I hear your name),” was Rauf‘s first reaction upon seeing Kohli in Pallekele on Friday on the eve of their Group A encounter. To which Kohli was left in splits.

Pakistan and India players meet up ahead of Saturday’s #PAKvIND match in Kandy ✨#AsiaCup2023 pic.twitter.com/iP94wjsX6G — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 1, 2023

The duo had a chat for a brief period where they could heard talking about back-to-back games, workload management and recovery. Pakistan are coming into this game after hammering Nepal by 238 runs. Rauf took two wickets in that game.

Prior to the Asia Cup 2023, the right-arm pacer has been in great form as he took a fifer against Afghanistan in the first ODI that was played on the Lankan soil.















