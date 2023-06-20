Pakistans Success At SAFF Championship 2023 Lies In Team Cohesion, Feels Ex-International Nasir Ismail

Home

Pakistan’s Success At SAFF Championship 2023 Lies In Team Cohesion, Feels Ex-International Nasir Ismail

Pakistan enter SAFF Championship 2023 on the back of five-match winless streak. The side also includes former Manchester United youngster Otis Khan and former England U-20 captain Easah Suliman.



Pakistan players are set to arrive in India on Tuesday following a delay in their visa. (Image: PFF)

New Delhi: Returning to international fold following a year-long FIFA ban that ended last year, Pakistan enter SAFF Championship 2023 winless in their last five encounters and their fortunes in the continental showpiece depends on team cohesion, believes former national team star Nasir Ismail.

Despite having the likes of former Manchester United youngster Otis Khan and former England U-20 captain Easah Suliman in their armoury, Pakistan are coming into this tournament after losing all their matches in the Four-Nations Cup in Mauritius.

Prior to that, they lost FIFA friendlies against Nepal and Maldives. “It’s important to have all players go through proper training and preparation to ensure team cohesion and readiness,” Ismail told India.com from Pakistan.

“The inclusion of foreign-based Pakistan-origin players may have its benefits, but it is crucial for all players to ensure a strong and cohesive performance in the SAFF Championships,” added the former midfielder who played for the national team from 1993 to 2003.

Making their 12th appearance in the SAFF Championship, Pakistan’s best show in the tournament was in 1997 in Nepal where they finished fourth. They open their campaign against title favourites India at the Sree Kantereeva Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

However, it would be tough task for Pakistan head coach Shahzad Anwar against India, who are coming after two consecutive international tournament victories — Tri-Nation Series in March and Intercontinental Cup 2023 earlier this month.

For the unknown, Anwar started as Pakistan’s caretaker manager in 2008 before being officially named as the head coach last year. Since taking up the job, nothing has gone right for Anwar with the side losing all their five games under him.

Ismail believes Pakistan’s SAFF Championship 2023 performance could decide Anwar’s future. “Their performances in the last few matches didn’t convince me as a coach and some decisions from the head coach is not appropriate for national team.

“Every coach has his own philosophy and choice of selection but I think this SAFF Championships will decide the future of head coach,” he added. Pakistan have played India on 26 occasions, winning just three.

India won 13 games while the rest ended in draws. The last time India played Pakistan was in 2018 SAFF Championship. Ismail feels the SAFF Championship is a perfect platform for the newly-built Pakistan team to showcase their talent and skills at the continental level.

“The matches between Pakistan and India in any sporting event often generate a great deal of excitement due to the historical rivalry and the passion of the fans from both countries. These encounters can be highly anticipated and fiercely contested, providing a platform for players to showcase their skills and determination,” he said.















