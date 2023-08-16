Pakistans Wahab Riaz Retires From International Cricket Ahead of ICC ODI World Cup 2023

Home

Pakistan’s Wahab Riaz Retires From International Cricket Ahead of ICC ODI World Cup 2023

ODI World Cup 2023: Veteran fast bowler Wahab Riaz has retired from international cricket with immediate effect on Wednesday.

Wahab Riaz Reties From International Cricket (Image: PCB Twitter)

Lahore: Veteran fast bowler Wahab Riaz has retired from international cricket with immediate effect on Wednesday. The 38-year-old will continue to feature in franchise cricket. Riaz was part of the Pakistan cricket team in the 2011, 2015, 2019 World Cups. His deciseion to retire comes ahead of the ODI World Cup in India. in 27 Tests, he has picked up 83 wickets, whereas in ODI – he has played 91 matches and has picked 120 wickets. It is not known why he has taken this decision. An official confirmation on this is awaited from the PCB. Here is what the cricketer said in a statement on today.

“I have been speaking about my retirement plans past two years, that 2023 is my target to retire from International cricket, and I feel comfortable now more than ever that I have served my country and National team to the best I could have,”Wahab Riaz said in a statement after his international retirement.

🏏 Stepping off the international pitch 🌟 After an incredible journey, I’ve decided to retire from international cricket. Big thank you to PCB, my family, coaches, mentors, teammates, fans, and everyone who supported me. 🙏 Exciting times ahead in the world of franchise… — Wahab Riaz (@WahabViki) August 16, 2023

“It has been an honor and a privilege to represent Pakistan on the international stage. As I bid farewell to this chapter, I am thrilled to embark on a new adventure in franchise cricket, where I hope to entertain and inspire audiences while competing against some of the best talents in the world,” he added.















