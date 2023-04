PAL vs IDK Dream11 Team Prediction Today match, DCA Palakkad vs DCA Idukki, Today Probable XIs at St Xavier Ground at 1.40 PM IST Apr 8 Sat

Home

PAL vs IDK Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, NSK Trophy – Kerala T20 Championship: Captain, Vice-captain – DCA Palakkad vs DCA ldukki, Today’s Probable XIs at St Xavier’s Ground at 1.40 PM IST April 8 Saturday

PAL vs IDK Dream11 Team Prediction: All You Need To Know

TOSS: The NSK Trophy – Kerala T20 Championship toss between DCA Pathanamthitta and DCA Malappuram will take place at 1:15 PM IST – on April 7.

Time: 1:45 PM, IST.

Venue: St Xavier’s College Ground, Thumba, India.

PAL vs IDK Dream11 Team

Wicket-Keeper: Sachin Suresh

Batters: Abishek Krishna P M, Aksah K, Sachin Baby(C), Vishnu Babu and Vishnu Renjith

All-Rounders: Akhil Scaria, Anand Joseph(vc)

Bowlers: Ajith Raj, Ajmal A and Naufal Naaz.

PAL vs IDK Probable Playing XIs

DCA Palakkad: S Sachin(WK), Vinod-PV(WK), Jishnu-A, Mohammed Ibrahim, Anandhu-CM, R Harikrishnan, Afrad Reshab, Akshay-TK, Ashwin Anand, Ajith Raj, Ajmal-A

DCA Idukki: Anand Suresh(WK), Sachin Baby, Albin Alias, Vishnu N Babu, Sanju Sanjeev, Akhil Scaria, Anandhu Prasad, M Sebastin, Febin Albert, Gowtham Mohan, Vishnu Viswam