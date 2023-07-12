Menu
PAN vs BUL: Dream11 Team Prediction, Probable Playing XI, Pitch Report And More

Panthers XI and Bulls XI are set to lock the horns with  each other in the 28th Match of Pondicherry T20 Tournament 2023. Here is the Dream11 prediction, full squads, pitch report and more details for the match.

The match between Panthers XI and Bulls XI will be played on July 12.

Panthers XI and Bulls XI will face off against each other in the match 28 of the Pondicherry T20 Tournament, 2023. The match will be played on July 12 at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground, Puducherry. The Panthers XI, having participated in eight games in the series, aim to secure the leading position through a victory. On the other hand, the Bulls XI, who have competed in six matches, are presently placed fifth on the points table. The match between Panthers XI and Bulls XI is set to commence at 02:15 PM IST.

In their last match against Sharks XI, the Panthers won by 5 wickets. On the other hand, Bulls XI defeated Tuskers XI by 4 wickets in the previous fixture.

The clash between both the teams is expected to be thrilling. Here are all the details of Dream11 prediction, Full squads, probable playing XI and pitch report of the match.

PAN vs BUL: Dream11 Prediction

Captain: Bharat Sharma

Vice-Captain: Marimuthu Vigneshwaran

Wicket-keeper: Yash Avinash Jadhav

Batters: Akash Pugazhendi, Jay Pandey, Paras Ratnaparkhe, Bharat Sharma

Bowlers: Majid Khan, Pankaj Yadav, Shree Varshan K G

All-rounders: Gurvinder Singh, Mohamed Safeequddin, Marimuthu Vigneshwaran

PAN vs BUL: Probable Playing XI

Panthers XI (PAN)

Neyan Kangayan, Yash Avinash Jadhav(WK),  P Akash, Nadeem Khan, Karan Kannan, Kushwanth Silora, Sidak Gurvinder Singh(C),  Manik Beri, Mayank Pandey, Bharat Sharma, Pankaj Yadav

Bulls XI (BUL)

Lawrence Jawaharraj, Jay Pandey, Paras Ratnaparkhe, S-Sanjay Sudhaagar, Mohamed Safeequddin, Marimuthu Vigenshwaran(C), Sunil Bishnoi(WK),  Bogapurapu Swaroop, Majid Khan, Shree Varshan KG, Bhupandera Sharma

PAN vs BUL: Full Squads

Panthers XI (PAN) Squad: Damodaran Rohit, Gurvinder Singh, S Santhosh Kumaran, Neyan Kangayan, Karan Kannan, Abin Mathew, J Manikandan, Yash Avinash Jadhav, Akash Pugazhendi, Aravindaraj Arulprakasam, George Samuel A, Bharat Sharma, Manik Beri, Vinay Singh, Mayank Pandey, P Sunil Kumar, Kushwanth Silora, Rajakavi Rajagopal, Pankaj Yadav and Nadeem Khan

Bulls XI (BUL) Squad: Marimuthu Vigneshwaran, Pooviarasan Manogaran, Prabu B, Paras Ratnaparkhe, Surendiran P, Vijaji Raja, Jay Pandey, Lawrence Jawaharraj, Mohamed Safeequddin, Sathya Kumar, SB Sai Chetan, S Sanjay Sudhaakar, Bogapurapu Swaroop, Shree Varshan K G, Rajashekar Reddy, Hari Prasad A, Vignesh Ganesan, Prateesh Saraswat, Sunil Bishnoi, Majid Khan and Bhupandera Sharma

PAN vs BUL Pitch Report

The Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground offers a balanced pitch, providing fair opportunities for both batsmen and bowlers. Over the last 20 matches played at this venue, the average 1st innings score has been 119 runs. Considering the current ground conditions, the team winning the toss may choose to bat first.










