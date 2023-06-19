Home

Pankaj Advani Leads Team India-1 To Victories In Asian Team Snooker Championship

Pankaj Advani Leads Team India-1 To Victories In Asian Team Snooker Championship. (Image: IANS)

Mumbai, June 19: Team India-1 led by ace cueist Pankaj Advani registered two superb wins in the group stage matches of the Asian Team Snooker Championship 2023 at Tehran, Iran.

They beat Afghanistan and Malaysia each by an identical 3-0 margin in their respective matches, according to information reaching here on Monday.

Pankaj Advani played both matches in a team of three.

In the first match against Afghanistan, the pair of Pankaj Advani/Laxman Rawat won with a scoreline of 3-0. Pankaj Advani defeated Mohd. Noor Zai 54-07 while Laxman Rawat got the better of Saleh Mohammed 75-17. In the Doubles Frame, the Indians won 68(54)-41.

In the second match, Pankaj Advani paired with Aditya Mehta and they both defeated Malaysia by a 3-0 scoreline. Aditya Mehta defeated Thor Chuan Leong 60-47 and Pankaj Advani romped to a 109(75)-13 victory over Moh Keen Hoo. They won the Doubles Frame 57-46. In this match, Advani compiled a break of 75 in the second frame against Moh Keen Hoo.

Although Team India-1 have already qualified for the knockout stage, India will be hoping to make it to the knockout rounds on a high with a win against United Arab Emirates (UAE).















