Home

Sports

Pat Cummins Hails Usman Khawaja, Nathan Lyon After Australia Beat England in 1st Ashes Test at Edgbaston

Ashes 2023: Hailing Khawaja as a ‘class’ player, Cummins confessed that he was really happy for him.

Australian captain Pat Cummins on Nathan Lyon, Usman Khawaja

Birmingham: It was a Test match for the ages as Australia edged England by two wickets on Tuesday during the first Ashes Test at the Edgbaston. Australian captain Pat Cummins felt proud of his team as he went on to lavish praise on Nathan Lyon and Usman Khawaja. Hailing Khawaja as a ‘class’ player, Cummins confessed that he was really happy for him.

“Incredible composure, played at his own pace and he has been a class player the last couple of years. Really happy for him. I think he had a good feel for the wicket, and then everyone chipped in around him,” Cummins said at the post-match presentation.

Cummins also went on to praise Lyon. The Australian skipper labelled Lyon as a ‘superstar’ and said he was a ‘captain’s’ dream.

“He’s huge, both innings he is putting down one end. He is an absolute superstar, he is calm and goes about his work. He is a captain’s dream,” Cummins added.

Chasing a fourth innings target of 218 to win the match, Australia, who ended Day Four at 107/3, were in trouble after losing Alex Carey for 20 with the score 227/8.

The first game of the new ICC World Test Championship cycle ended in dramatic fashion, with Cummins playing a captain’s knock to steer his side to a famous victory in the Birmingham twilight.

Despite losing the first session of the day because of rain, England, who declared their first innings at 393/8 and bowled out for 272 in their second, were sniffing their chances as they only needed two wickets with Australia needing 54 runs.

However, Cummins and Lyon shared an unfinished 55-run partnership for the ninth wicket as they gave Australia the winning start in their attempt to wrest back the Urn in England after many years.















