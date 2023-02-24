Pat Cummins RULED Out of Last Two Border-Gavaskar Trophy Tests

Indore: In what would come as a major blow to the Australian side, regular captain Pat Cummins has been ruled out of the third Test in Indore and Steve Smith would lead the side. Cummins revealed that his mother is not well and that is the reason he will be missing the crucial Test. He also thanked Cricket Australia and his teammates for all the support.

“I have decided against returning to India at this time as my mother is ill and in palliative care. I feel I am best being here with my family. I appreciate the overwhelming support I have received from Cricket Australia and my teammates. Thanks for your understanding,” said a statement from Cummins.

They are keeping the door open for him to return for the fourth Test in Ahmedabad, but Smith could end up captaining in both the remaining matches.

Earlier, David Warner and Josh Hazlewood also returned to Australia and would be missing the remainder of the series due to injuries.

Meanwhile, Smith spent four days in Dubai with his wife Dani following the second Test before re-joining the Australia squad in Delhi on Thursday evening (India time), when he was informed of Cummins’ decision to remain at home for the next Test.