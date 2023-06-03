Menu
PAT vs KGS Dream11 Prediction Today Match, Dream11 Team Today, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing XI- Siechem Pondicherry T10, Match 56

Date:


  • PAT vs KGS Dream11 Team Prediction, Siechem Pondicherry T10 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Patriots vs Kings, Playing 11s For Today’s Match CAP Ground 3, Puducherry, India 11.45 AM IST June 3, Saturday

Here is the Siechem Pondicherry T10 Series Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and PAT vs KGS Dream11 Team Prediction, PAT vs KGS Fantasy Cricket Prediction, PAT vs KGS Playing 11s Siechem Pondicherry T10 Series, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Patriots vs Kings, Fantasy Playing Tips – FanCode ECS Siechem Pondicherry T10 Series. 

PAT vs KGS Dream11 Team Prediction: All You Need To Know
PAT vs KGS Dream11 Team Prediction: All You Need To Know

PAT vs KGS Dream11 Team Prediction, Siechem Pondicherry T10 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Patriots vs Kings, Playing 11s For Today's Match CAP Ground 3, Puducherry, India 11.45 AM IST June 3, Saturday.

TOSS – The Siechem Pondicherry T10 Series match toss between Patriots and Kings will take place at 11.15 AM IST

TOSS – The Siechem Pondicherry T10 Series match toss between Patriots and Kings will take place at 11.15 AM IST

Time – June 3, Saturday.

Venue: CAP Ground 3, Puducherry, India.

PAT vs KGS Dream11 Team

Keeper – Virendra Pratap-Singh Chauhan, Aravind Akash-RS (c)

Batsmen – Leela Chandrasekhar, Nitin Kumar-S (vc)

All-rounders – Subramaniyan-K, Sasi Kumar-S, Desh Deepak Chauhan, Rajakavi Rajagopal

Bowlers – Jaswant Singh, Aditya Suresh More, Naman Sharma.

PAT vs KGS Probable Playing XIs

Patriots: D Bharath Kumar©, Nitin Kumar S, Jai Dagar, Arunraj Shanmugam R, Virendra Chauhan(wk), Baskaran M, Krishna Kumar S, Sasi Kumar S, Jaswant Singh, Suyash Sekhsaria, Vijayaraj K, Dinesh S

Kings: Aravind Akash RS©(wk), Sunil Bishnoi, Rajakavi Rajagopal, Vishnu K, Nadeem Khan, Rajaram S, Jay Vishaakh V, Ravi Bhargav, Leela Chandrasekhar, S Magesh, Naman Sharma, Vignesh Ganesan










.

.

